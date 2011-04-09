Legendary Investor John Paulson Is Trading These Stocks

This is the fifth in a series of 10 posts about John Paulson’s public equity investments at year-end 2010.



For a high-level overview of how Paulson’s portfolio performed in the last quarter of 2010, please refer to the initial summary that I wrote:

John Paulson’s 13F filing for the quarter ending December 31st, 2010 values his fund’s common equity holdings at $27,693,669,000. As of March 15, 2011, this same portfolio is worth $27,459,509,704, a decline of 0.85% as compared to the S&P 500′s gain of 1.93%. Paulson has underperformed the market by about 2%.

International Paper Co. (NYSE:IP): International Paper Company produces and distributes printing paper, packaging, forest products, and chemical products. The Company operates specialty businesses in global markets as well as a broadly based distribution network. International Paper exports its products worldwide. Its stock recently traded at $27.79, with a 52-week high of $30.44 and a 52-week low of $19.33. Its price-to-earnings ratio is 18.79 and its earnings per share is $1.48.

International Tower Hill (AMEX:THM): International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties. The Company currently possesses an expanding portfolio of Alaska and Nevada based gold and base metal exploration projects. Its stock recently traded at $9.04, with a 52-week high of $10.45 and a 52-week low of $5.52. Its earnings per share are -$0.71.

IAMGOLD Corp. (NYSE:IAG): IAMGOLD Corporation is a mid-tier gold mining company. The Company is focused in West Africa, the Guiana Shield of South America and in Quebec where it has a pipeline of development and exploration projects. Its stock recently traded at $22.5, with a 52-week high of $23.38 and a 52-week low of $13.17. Its price-to-earnings ration is 95.99, and its earnings per share is $0.23.

J Crew Group Inc.: J. Crew Group, Inc. retails men’s and women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories primarily under the J. Crew brand name. The Company sells casual, career, and sportswear clothing in the United States through its catalogue, retail stores, and its Internet site. J. Crew Group was taken private in March 2011 by private equity firms for $43.50 per share.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM): JP Morgan Chase & Co. provides global financial services and retail banking. The Company provides services such as investment banking, treasury and securities services, asset management, private banking, card member services, commercial banking, and home finance. JP Morgan Chase serves business enterprises, institutions, and individuals. Its stock recently traded at $45.86 per share, with a 52-week high of $48.36 and a 52-week low of $35.16. Its price-to-earnings ratio is 11.56 and its earnings per share are $3.97.Banks to Shareholders: Here’s Your Dividends Back>>

King Pharmaceuticals: King Pharmaceuticals, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells primarily branded prescription pharmaceutical products. The Company markets its products to general/family practitioners and internal medicine physicians and hospitals across the United States. King also provides contract manufacturing for a number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. King Pharmaceuticals was acquired by Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in October 2010 for $3.6 billion.

Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC): Kinross Gold Corporation is involved in the exploration, development, and production of gold in countries located around the world. The Company currently has operations in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador and Russia. Its stock recently traded at $16.07, with a 52-week high of $19.9 and a 52-week low of $14.27. Its price-to-earnings ratio is 17.25 and its earnings per share are $0.93.

Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA): Lear Corporation manufactures automobile parts. The Company produces seating systems; wiring harnesses; terminals, connectors; junction boxes; body control electronics; wireless products; and audio systems. Its stock recently traded at $49.55, with a 52-week high of $57.03 and a 52-week low of $29.Its price-to-earnings ratio is 12.23 and its earnings per share is $4.05.

Liberty Media Corp. (NASDAQ:LINTA): Liberty Media Corp-Interactive is a tracking stock issued by Liberty Media Corporation to track the performance of the Interactive group. The Interactive group’s interests include home and Internet shopping and online travel. Its stock recently traded at $15.65 per share, with a 52-week high of $17.49 and a 52-week low of $10.07. Its price-to-earnings ratio is 10.88 and its earnings per share are $1.44.

Marshall & Ilsley Corp. (NYSE:MI): Marshall & Ilsley Corporation is a diversified financial services corporation with banking locations throughout Wisconsin. The Company has additional locations in Arizona, Nevada, Florida, and Minnesota. Marshall & Ilsley also provides trust and investment management, equipment leasing, mortgage banking, financial planning, investments, insurance services, and data processing. Its stock recently traded at $7.76 per share, with a 52-week high of $10.66 and a 52-week low of $4.62. Its earnings per share are -$1.18.

