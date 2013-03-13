The 15 Most Influential Instagram Users Advertisers Are Dying To Work With

Hear from American Express, GE, McDonald’s and other Fortune 500 co’s on measuring social media impact at “Social Media ROI,” Business Insider’s conference on top tactics for Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Tumblr, Pinterest and more. May 15, 2013, in New York — Reserve your ticket now.



Steph Goralnick has 327K Instagram followers.

Photo: Dan Busta

As advertisers stake their claim in the Instagram world, they have utilized a bunch of talented and insanely popular Instagrammers to help them artistically dominate the medium.

Companies like Johnnie Walker and Volvo are sending everyday smartphone users — albeit it with hundreds of thousands of followers — to Miami and Iceland and Abu Dhabi to take over their Instagram accounts and post pictures on their own.

While some are tentative about showing branded content, especially on their own feeds, these Instagrammers — Spotify designers, university office administrators, and graphic designers by day — are carving out a niche for themselves in the new online art world.

And it has the potential to be lucrative.

We’ve compiled a list of the top Instagrammers whom brands are dying to work with — we’ve ranked them by total followers — and the cool things that they’ve done.

(Let us know if we’ve missed anyone significant. While we did extensive searching and culled nominations, most of our — very talented– — group are males from New York and the Bay Area. We’d love to know about more talent that has been playing nice with brands.)

