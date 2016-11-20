The White House photographer has taken more than 2 million photos during Obama's presidency -- here are the best

As President Obama’s second term draws to a close, the work of White House Photographer Pete Souza is quite a bit of attention.

Pete Souza has taken an estimated 2 million photographs during Obama’s eight years in office, and released them to the public in real time on Flickr and Instagram.

Souza has captured historic moments, such as the Situation Room meeting where Obama learned the outcome of the mission to kill Osama Bin Laden, his march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, and his speech in Newtown, Connecticut after the mass shooting at Sandy Hook elementary school.

“There’s a certain daily grind to my job,” Souza said in a recent interview with NPR. “But I’d say, once, twice, three, four, 10 times a week, you realise that you are an eyewitness to history. And I always try to keep that forefront in my mind.”

Twisted Sifter recently compiled 55 photos taken from Souza’s “Year in Photos” galleries, which collect dozens of highlights annually. Souza also regularly posts photos to his Instagram.

July 29, 2009: President Barack Obama eats a nectarine following a town hall meeting at Kroger's Supermarket in Bristol, Virginia. The White House/Pete Souza May 8, 2009: President Barack Obama bends over so the son of a White House staff member can pat his head during a visit to the Oval Office in Washington, DC. White House/Pete Souza April 13, 2009: Obama runs down a corridor with the family's new dog, Bo, a six-month old Portuguese water dog, in the White House in Washington, DC. Bo is a gift from Senator Ted Kennedy (D-MA) and his wife Victoria to the President's daughters, Sasha and Malia. White House/Pete Souza January 20, 2009: 'We were on a freight elevator headed to one of the Inaugural Balls. It was quite chilly, so the President removed his tuxedo jacket and put it over the shoulders of his wife. Then they had a semi-private moment as staff member and Secret Service agents tried not to look.' White House/Pete Souza August 9, 2010: President Barack Obama jokingly puts his toe on the scale as Trip Director Marvin Nicholson, unaware to the President's action, weighs himself as the presidential entourage passed through the volleyball locker room at the University of Texas in Austin, Texas. White House/Pete Souza July 14, 2012: 'The President delivers remarks in the pouring rain at a campaign event in Glen Allen, Va. He was supposed to do a series of press interviews inside before his speech, but since people had been waiting for hours in the rain he did his remarks as soon as he arrived at the site so people could go home to dry off.' White House/Pete Souza September 28, 2012: 'A candid portrait of the President during a meeting, juxtaposed with the paintings of Abraham Lincoln and George Washington, busts of Martin Luther King, Jr., and Abraham Lincoln, and the Emancipation Proclamation. It's a difficult angle to get because I had to sit in front of the closed Oval Office door and hope that no one would open the door and knock me over.' White House/Pete Souza May 1, 2011: President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden, along with members of the national security team, receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in the Situation Room of the White House. White House/Pete Souza Jan. 16, 2010: 'President Obama had called on the two former Presidents to help with the situation in Haiti. During their public remarks in the Rose Garden, President Clinton had said about President Bush, 'I've already figured out how I can get him to do some things that he didn't sign on for.' Later, back in the Oval, President Bush is jokingly asking President Clinton what were those things he had in mind.' White House/Pete Souza June 9, 2011: President Barack Obama greets children at a day care facility adjacent to daughter Sasha's school in Bethesda, Md., following her 4th grade closing ceremony. White House/Pete Souza July 5, 2012: President Barack Obama shares his strawberry pie with a boy during a lunch stop at Kozy Corners restaurant in Oak Harbour, Ohio. Pete Souza/White House Photo October 26, 2012: 'The President pretends to be caught in Spider-Man's web as he greets Nicholas Tamarin, 3, just outside the Oval Office. Spider-Man had been trick-or-treating for an early Halloween with his father, White House aide Nate Tamarin in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. I can never commit to calling any picture my favourite, but the President told me that this was HIS favourite picture of the year when he saw it hanging in the West Wing a couple of weeks later.' White House/Pete Souza May 25, 2012: 'The President was welcoming service members and their families to a screening of 'Men in Black 3' in the White House Family Theatre. The movie was being presented in 3D, so the President jokingly asked them to try on their 3D glasses while he was speaking to them.' White House/Pete Souza Feb. 21, 2012: President Obama joins in singing 'Sweet Home Chicago' during the 'In Performance at the White House: Red, White and Blues' concert in the East Room of the White House. White House/Pete Souza Feb. 22, 2009: President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama dance while the band Earth, Wind and Fire performs at the Governors Ball in the East Room of the White House. White House/Pete Souza July 8, 2014: President Barack Obama shares a pizza dinner with individuals who wrote letters to him, at the Wazee Supper Club in Denver, Colo. White House/Pete Souza April 23, 2009: President Barack Obama plays with a football in the Oval Office. White House/Pete Souza Jan. 20, 2009: 'President-elect Barack Obama was about to walk out to take the oath of office. Backstage at the U.S. Capitol, he took one last look at his appearance in the mirror.' The White House August 31, 2013: President Barack Obama meets in the Situation Room with his national security advisors to discuss strategy in Syria, Saturday. White House/Pete Souza Oct. 29, 2009: President Barack Obama attends a ceremony at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Del., for the dignified transfer of 18 U.S. personnel who died in Afghanistan. White House/Pete Souza March 20, 2011: Visiting the Christ the Redeemer Statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. White House/Pete Souza June 4, 2015: President Barack Obama plays with Ella Harper Rhodes, daughter of Ben Rhodes, Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategic Communications, during an Oval Office drop by. White House/Pete Souza Dec. 4, 2015: 'The President acquiesced to a selfie with 11-year-old Jacob Haynes and four-year-old James Haynes after taking a family photograph with departing White House staffer Heather Foster.' White House/Pete Souza June 26, 2014: President Barack Obama has lunch with Rebekah Erler at Matt's Bar in Minneapolis, Minn. Erler is a 36-year-old working wife and mother of two pre-school aged boys who had written the President a letter about economic difficulties. White House/Pete Souza Jan. 20, 2009: President Barack Obama rides the elevator to the Private Residence of the White House after attending 10 inaugural balls and a long day, including being sworn in as President. White House/Pete Souza November 15, 2012: 'The President had just met with the U.S. Olympics gymnastics team, who because of a previous commitment had missed the ceremony earlier in the year with the entire U.S. Olympic team. The President suggested to McKayla Maroney that they recreate her 'not impressed' photograph before they departed.' White House/Pete Souza April 24, 2012: President Barack Obama and Jimmy Fallon laugh while being briefed on the 'Slow Jam the News' segment backstage before taping 'Late Night with Jimmy Fallon' at the University of North Carolina Memorial Hall in Chapel Hill, N.C. White House/Pete Souza January 1, 2012: 'A nice way to celebrate the New Year for the President was to jump in the ocean in his native state of Hawaii. He was on his annual Christmas vacation with family and friends, and went swimming at Pyramid Rock Beach in Kaneohe Bay' White House/Pete Souza February 14, 2013: 'The President genuinely enjoys being with kids. Here, he played a magnifying glass game with children during a visit to a pre-kindergarten classroom at the College Heights Early Childhood Learning Center in Decatur, Georgia.' White House/Pete Souza Dec. 2, 2013: 'Joined by Chief of Staff Denis McDonough's daughter, the President carries a birthday cake to surprise McDonough in his West Wing office.' White House/Pete Souza May 26, 2013: President Barack Obama looks out the window of Air Force One to view tornado damage before landing at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma. Staff, including Lisa Monaco, Assistant to the President for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism, and Trip Director Marvin Nicholson, look nearby. White House/Pete Souza June 3, 2013: President Barack Obama and Chief of Staff Denis McDonough walk on the South Lawn of the White House. White House/Pete Souza Aug. 28, 2013: 'Chuck Kennedy worked with the National Park Service to be able to photograph from this angle at the Lincoln Memorial as the President, First Lady, and former Presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter walked to the stage during the ceremony for the 50th anniversary of the historic 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.' White House/Pete Souza March 7, 2015: 'I was moving around trying to capture different scenes away from the stage during the event to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday and the Selma to Montgomery civil rights marches. When I glanced back towards the stage, I noticed the President and First Lady holding hands as they listened to the remarks of Rep. John Lewis. I managed to squeeze off a couple of frames before they began to applaud, and the moment was gone.' White House/Pete Souza March 7, 2015: 'For Presidential trips, I usually have another White House photographer accompany me so he or she can preset with the press and obtain angles that I can't, as I usually stay close to the President. Lawrence Jackson made this iconic image from the camera truck as the First Family joined others in beginning the walk across the Edmund Pettus Bridge.' White House/Pete Souza April 16, 2015: 'The President was about to sign H.R. 2 Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act of 2015 in the Rose Garden of the White House so we had Lawrence Jackson pre-position on the roof of the Colonnade and he captured this picturesque scene of the President walking to the signing table.' White House/Pete Souza March 4, 2014: 'The President was visiting a classroom at Powell Elementary School in Washington, D.C. A young boy was using a stethoscope during the class, and as the President was about to leave the room, the President asked him to check his heartbeat.' White House/Pete Souza June 14, 2013: Obama with a young boy who had fallen asleep during the Father's Day ice cream social in the State Dining Room of the White House. White House/Pete Souza June 23, 2014: President Barack Obama visits with a departing United States Secret Service agent and his wife as their son dives into a couch in the Oval Office. White House/Pete Souza Oct. 14, 2009: President Obama appears in deep thought as he and senior adviser David Axelrod listen during a climate change meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House. A moment later, he was 'laughing at a humorous exchange.' White House/Pete Souza Dec. 16, 2012: President Barack Obama works on his Newtown speech at The Music Center at Strathmore auditorium in Bethesda, Maryland. Obama later visited Newtown, Connecticut to speak at an interfaith vigil for the shooting victims from Sandy Hook Elementary School. White House/Pete Souza August 15, 2012: 'The President hugs the First Lady after she had introduced him at a campaign event in Davenport, Iowa. The campaign tweeted a similar photo from the campaign photographer on election night and a lot of people thought it was taken on election day.' White House/Pete Souza December 7, 2015: Comedian Jerry Seinfeld knocks on the Oval Office window to begin a segment for his series, 'Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.' White House/Pete Souza November 24, 2015: 'With the U.S. Marine Band playing the score from the movie, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, the President feigns riding a bicycle in the sky as happened in the 1982 movie directed by Steven Spielberg, who had just been awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.' White House/Pete Souza June 17, 2015: The President carries the twin boys of Katie Beirne Fallon, Director of Legislative Affairs, into the Oval Office just a few months after they were born. White House/Pete Souza October 1, 2015: 'I focused on the detail of the Resolute Desk as the president was talking with two aides in the Oval Office.' White House/Pete Souza Oct. 30, 2015: 'This is the first time the same child has made two appearances in the Year in Photos. But it was difficult to not again include Ella Rhodes, daughter of Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes, after the President lifted her in her elephant costume that she was wearing for a Halloween event at the White House.' White House/Pete Souza February 11, 2014: 'Ever the gentleman, the President helps the First Lady off the stage after she thanked the White House chefs during the State Dinner for President François Hollande of France on the South Lawn of the White House.' White House/Pete Souza December 3, 2009: Obama fist-bumps custodian Lawrence Lipscomb in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building following the opening session of the White House Forum on Jobs and Economic Growth. White House/Pete Souza March 30, 2012: 'We had just arrived aboard the Marine One helicopter on the South Lawn and the President was walking into the White House. I had seen this scene several times but had never been able to quite capture it the way I wanted. Here, finally, arriving at night, I was able to frame him walking into the light of the Diplomatic Reception Room, with the added bonus of his shadow being cast from the television lights off to the left.' White House/Pete Souza April 9, 2015: The President's wave aligns with a rainbow as he boards Air Force One at Norman Manley International Airport prior to departure from Kingston, Jamaica. White House/Pete Souza June 9, 2014: 'The President sits for a 3D portrait being produced by the Smithsonian Institution. There were so many cameras and strobe lights flashing but the end result was kind of cool.' White House/Pete Souza

