TorrentFreak came up with a list of the 10 most illegally downloaded movies in 2016. Most of them came out within the year, but there were two 2015 releases on the list: “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” and “The Revenant.”

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.