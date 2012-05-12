Quitting Top IBM Salespeople Say They Are Leaving In Droves

Photo: Flickr/andi.vs.zf

Getting a job at IBM used to be the epitome of making it in the tech world.But since we first published a story about how IBM is screwing salespeople out of their commissions, the letters from other salespeople who have recently quit keep pouring in.



They say IBM is deliberately finding ways to not pay them.

This salesperson left IBM in February after a 10-year career:

“I was with IBM for 10 years and was the #1, #2, #1 rep in my software brand in the NATION for years 2009, 2010, 2011 respectively. In 2009 and 2010, I was paid accordingly. At least by IBM standards. In 2011, they screwed us all. 2012 was shaping up to be the same. In 2011, I was paid $40,000 commissions on $12,000,000 in revenue. Why? I was given a $12,000,000 quota. I left in February…and my former region’s best and brightest are peeling off.”

This one left about 10 months ago:

“I was a sales manager when my company was acquired by IBM in 2008 and I left in 2011. IBM compensation plans for sales people are so far below market value that all the good sales people are leaving. … Anyone who’s accustomed to making 150-200% of quota is also accustomed to be compensated handsomely when they do it. Not at IBM.”

The company is slowly reducing its workforce with layoffs that target older, higher-paid employees, too, some laid off employees told us. This includes an early retirement scheme in which older employees are asked to cut their hours and their pay, but are promised they won’t be laid off before their declared retirement date.

Are you an IBM employee? Reach me with more dirt at jbo[email protected]

