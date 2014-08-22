12 Cities Where Speculators Are Raking It In By Flipping Homes

31,000 single-family homes were flipped across America in Q2 2014 for an average gross profit of $US46,000, according to latest report from RealtyTrac.
Flipping refers to the homes that were bought and sold within twelve months of purchase. It accounted for 4.6% of all U.S. single-family home sales, down 6.2% from a year ago.
These speculators saw a 21% gross return on initial investment.
“Flippers no longer have the luxury of 20 to 30 per cent annual price gains to pad their profits,” Daren Blomquist, vice president at RealtyTrac said in a press release. “As the market softens, successful flippers will need to focus on finding properties that they can buy at a discount and efficiently add value to.”
But that doesn’t mean there aren’t opportunities out there anymore. We drew on the report to highlight the 12 metros where investors made the biggest return on initial investment in the second quarter.
Note: All data is for the second quarter.
Average gross ROI: 54%
Average gross profit:$93,752
Homes flipped:812
YoY change:7%
Average purchase price: $172,151
Source: RealtyTrac
Average gross ROI: 55%
Average gross profit:$44,442
Homes flipped:64
YoY change:-2%
Average purchase price: $81,310
Source: RealtyTrac
Average gross ROI: 55%
Average gross profit:$70,370
Homes flipped:161
YoY change:-66%
Average purchase price: $127,133
Source: RealtyTrac
Average gross ROI: 59%
Average gross profit:$49,920
Homes flipped:76
YoY change:9%
Average purchase price: $84,638
Source: RealtyTrac
Average gross ROI: 63%
Average gross profit:$49,338
Homes flipped:168
YoY change:20%
Average purchase price: $78,864
Source: RealtyTrac
Average gross ROI: 66%
Average gross profit: $US97,131
Homes flipped:167
YoY change:-13%
Average purchase price: $US146,830
Source: RealtyTrac
Average gross ROI: 76%
Average gross profit:$98,434
Homes flipped:94
YoY change:-23%
Average purchase price: $US130,374
Source: RealtyTrac
Average gross ROI: 106%
Average gross profit: $US65,742
Homes flipped: 199
YoY change:-3%
Average purchase price: $62,090
Source: RealtyTrac
Average gross ROI: 110%
Average gross profit:$82,950
Homes flipped:545
YoY change:+25%
Average purchase price: $75,550
Source: RealtyTrac
