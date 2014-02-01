14 Cities Where House Flippers Are Making A Bunch Of Money

As home prices ripped higher in 2013, we saw a rise in home flipping — when a home is purchase and sold within six months.
Home flipping was up 16% on the year in 2013, according to RealtyTrac’s latest report.
The average gross profit for a flip — the difference between the flipped price and the price the purchase price — was $US58,081 in 2013.
In the fourth quarter the gross profit on flips was $US62,761.
We rounded up the 14 cities where home flippers made the highest gross profit (in per cent) in the fourth quarter.
Note: RealtyTrac looked at metro areas with more than 10 flips in the fourth quarter.
Gross profit percentage:139%
Average gross profit:$97,437
Q4 flips:315
YoY change: 27.5%
Average purchase price: $US70,113
Source: RealtyTrac
Gross profit percentage:109.2%
Average gross profit:$$88,388
Q4 flips:26
YoY change: 2.8%
Average purchase price: $US80,929
Source: RealtyTrac
Gross profit percentage: 103.7%
Average gross profit:$46,845
Q4 flips:16
YoY change: 1.8%
Average purchase price: $US45,168
Source: RealtyTrac
Gross profit percentage:97.3%
Average gross profit:$61,865
Q4 flips:16
YoY change: 2.2%
Average purchase price: $US63,556
Source: RealtyTrac
Gross profit percentage:84.3%
Average gross profit:$57,674
Q4 flips:96
YoY change: 1.6%
Average purchase price: $US68,390
Source: RealtyTrac
Gross profit percentage:76.3%
Average gross profit:$103,100
Q4 flips:109
YoY change: 8.6%
Average purchase price: $US135,071
Source: RealtyTrac
Gross profit percentage:70.1%
Average gross profit:$38,167
Q4 flips:16
YoY change: 2.3%
Average purchase price: $US54,417
Source: RealtyTrac
Gross profit percentage: 67.8%
Average gross profit:$44,017
Q4 flips:46
YoY change: 1.6%
Average purchase price: $US64,959
Source: RealtyTrac
Gross profit percentage:64.8%
Average gross profit:$60,518
Q4 flips:37
YoY change: 2.6%
Average purchase price: $US93,342
Source: RealtyTrac
Gross profit percentage:64.7%
Average gross profit:$60,203
Q4 flips:48
YoY change: 4.3%
Average purchase price: $US92,984
Source: RealtyTrac
Single Family Flips (first half 2013): 551
YoY change: 97%
Average purchase price: $US229,813
Average gross profit: $US29,850
Gross profit percentage: 13%
Source: RealtyTrac
Gross profit percentage:64.6%
Average gross profit:$91,262
Q4 flips:124
YoY change: 3.9%
Average purchase price: $US141,241
Source: RealtyTrac
Gross profit percentage: 64.1%
Average gross profit:$36,172
Q4 flips: 90
YoY change: 4.6%
Average purchase price: $US56,443
Source: RealtyTrac
