14 Cities Where House Flippers Are Making A Bunch Of Money

Mamta Badkar, Steven Perlberg
As home prices ripped higher in 2013, we saw a rise in home flipping — when a home is purchase and sold within six months.

Home flipping was up 16% on the year in 2013, according to RealtyTrac’s latest report.

The average gross profit for a flip — the difference between the flipped price and the price the purchase price — was $US58,081 in 2013.

In the fourth quarter the gross profit on flips was $US62,761.

We rounded up the 14 cities where home flippers made the highest gross profit (in per cent) in the fourth quarter.

Note: RealtyTrac looked at metro areas with more than 10 flips in the fourth quarter.

Green Bay, Wisconsin

Gross profit percentage:139%

Average gross profit:$97,437

Q4 flips:315

YoY change: 27.5%

Average purchase price: $US70,113

Lincoln, Nebraska

Gross profit percentage:109.2%

Average gross profit:$$88,388

Q4 flips:26

YoY change: 2.8%

Average purchase price: $US80,929

Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, North Carolina

Gross profit percentage: 103.7%

Average gross profit:$46,845

Q4 flips:16

YoY change: 1.8%

Average purchase price: $US45,168

Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, Tennessee-Virginia

Gross profit percentage:97.3%

Average gross profit:$61,865

Q4 flips:16

YoY change: 2.2%

Average purchase price: $US63,556

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Gross profit percentage:84.3%

Average gross profit:$57,674

Q4 flips:96

YoY change: 1.6%

Average purchase price: $US68,390

Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, New York

Gross profit percentage:76.3%

Average gross profit:$103,100

Q4 flips:109

YoY change: 8.6%

Average purchase price: $US135,071

Fayetteville, North Carolina

Gross profit percentage:70.1%

Average gross profit:$38,167

Q4 flips:16

YoY change: 2.3%

Average purchase price: $US54,417

Grand Rapids-Wyoming, Michigan

Gross profit percentage: 67.8%

Average gross profit:$44,017

Q4 flips:46

YoY change: 1.6%

Average purchase price: $US64,959

Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Gross profit percentage:64.8%

Average gross profit:$60,518

Q4 flips:37

YoY change: 2.6%

Average purchase price: $US93,342

York-Hanover, Pennsylvania

Gross profit percentage:64.7%

Average gross profit:$60,203

Q4 flips:48

YoY change: 4.3%

Average purchase price: $US92,984

Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, Virginia-North Carolina

Gross profit percentage:64.6%

Average gross profit:$91,262

Q4 flips:124

YoY change: 3.9%

Average purchase price: $US141,241

Lakeland, Florida

Gross profit percentage: 64.1%

Average gross profit:$36,172

Q4 flips: 90

YoY change: 4.6%

Average purchase price: $US56,443

