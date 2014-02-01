14 Cities Where House Flippers Are Making A Bunch Of Money

As home prices ripped higher in 2013, we saw a rise in home flipping — when a home is purchase and sold within six months.

Home flipping was up 16% on the year in 2013, according to RealtyTrac’s latest report.

The average gross profit for a flip — the difference between the flipped price and the price the purchase price — was $US58,081 in 2013.

In the fourth quarter the gross profit on flips was $US62,761.

We rounded up the 14 cities where home flippers made the highest gross profit (in per cent) in the fourth quarter.

Note: RealtyTrac looked at metro areas with more than 10 flips in the fourth quarter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.