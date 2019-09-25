The top 10 toys of the holiday season sold at Walmart, Amazon, and Target according to experts

Joe Raedle/Getty Images Toy experts at BestBlackFriday.com have analysed all three lists to find the definitive top 10 toys for the 2019 holiday season.

Toy experts at BestBlackFriday.com have analysed the seasonal toy lists of Walmart,Target, and Amazon to come up with their own analysis of the top 10 toys to get this holiday season.

The list features a blend of products from all three retailers.

The Nintendo Switch, Pictionary Air, and Barbie toys all made the top ten toys for the 2019 season.

The holidays are afoot – and retailers across the board are prepping for gift-giving.

Walmart, Target, and Amazon have all released their own toy lists that include what will likely be the most popular toys of the holiday season. But with so many options, the toy experts at BestBlackFriday.com have analysed all three lists to find the definitive top 10 toys for the 2019 holiday season.



The list includes electronic gadgets like the Nintendo Switch as well as more classic toys like Barbie. The report notes that all three retailers have increased their toy supply in the wake of Toys R Us’ downfall.

From the lists of Walmart, Amazon, and Target, here are the top 10 toys kids will want this holiday season, according to the experts at BestBlackFriday.com:

Owleez

Walmart: $US48.82

Amazon: $US49.99

Target: $US49.99

Kindi Kids

Walmart: $US24.97

Amazon: $US24.87

Target: $US24.99

Nintendo Switch

Walmart:$US299.00

Amazon: $US299.00

Target: $US299.99

Blume Dolls

Walmart: $US9.88

Amazon: $US9.88

Target: $US9.89

Poopsie Rainbow Surprise Dolls

Walmart: $US49.94

Amazon: $US49.94

Target: $US49.99

Hatching Toothless Interactive Baby Dragon

Walmart: $US59.68

Amazon: $US59.68

Target: $US59.99

Paw Patrol Mighty Lookout Tower

Walmart: $US99.97

Amazon: $US99.97

Target: $US99.99

Barbie Dreamplane

Walmart: $US67.49

Amazon: $US67.49

Target: $US74.99

Monster Jam Mega Grave Digger

Walmart: $US99.99

Amazon: $US99.99

Target: $US99.99

Pictionary Air

Walmart: $US19.82

Amazon: $US19.99

Target: $US19.99

