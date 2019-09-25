The top 10 toys of the holiday season sold at Walmart, Amazon, and Target according to experts

Shoshy Ciment
Joe Raedle/Getty ImagesToy experts at BestBlackFriday.com have analysed all three lists to find the definitive top 10 toys for the 2019 holiday season.

The holidays are afoot – and retailers across the board are prepping for gift-giving.

Walmart, Target, and Amazon have all released their own toy lists that include what will likely be the most popular toys of the holiday season. But with so many options, the toy experts at BestBlackFriday.com have analysed all three lists to find the definitive top 10 toys for the 2019 holiday season.


The list includes electronic gadgets like the Nintendo Switch as well as more classic toys like Barbie. The report notes that all three retailers have increased their toy supply in the wake of Toys R Us’ downfall.

From the lists of Walmart, Amazon, and Target, here are the top 10 toys kids will want this holiday season, according to the experts at BestBlackFriday.com:

Owleez

BestBlackFriday.com

Walmart: $US48.82

Amazon: $US49.99

Target: $US49.99

Kindi Kids

BestBlackFriday.com

Walmart: $US24.97

Amazon: $US24.87

Target: $US24.99

Nintendo Switch

BestBlackFriday.com

Walmart:$US299.00

Amazon: $US299.00

Target: $US299.99

Blume Dolls

BestBlackFriday.com

Walmart: $US9.88

Amazon: $US9.88

Target: $US9.89

Poopsie Rainbow Surprise Dolls

BestBlackFriday.com

Walmart: $US49.94

Amazon: $US49.94

Target: $US49.99

Hatching Toothless Interactive Baby Dragon

BestBlackFriday.com

Walmart: $US59.68

Amazon: $US59.68

Target: $US59.99

Paw Patrol Mighty Lookout Tower

BestBlackFriday.com

Walmart: $US99.97

Amazon: $US99.97

Target: $US99.99

Barbie Dreamplane

BestBlackFriday.com

Walmart: $US67.49

Amazon: $US67.49

Target: $US74.99

Monster Jam Mega Grave Digger

BestBlackFriday.com

Walmart: $US99.99

Amazon: $US99.99

Target: $US99.99

Pictionary Air

BestBlackFriday.com

Walmart: $US19.82

Amazon: $US19.99

Target: $US19.99

