The 33 best hockey players on Wall Street

Getty Images/ Bruce Bennett Rob McClanahan, who is a sales trader at Craig-Hallum Capital, was a member of the 1980 U.S. Olympic ‘Miracle on Ice’ team that beat the Soviet team.

The Stanley Cup Final wrapped up this week with the Chicago Blackhawks becoming the champions after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-0.

On Wall Street, hockey is a popular way for firms to entertain clients. It’s also a sport played by many in the industry. And some people in the business own teams.

We tracked down a bunch of former professional hockey players and college stars who are now working on Wall Street as traders, financial advisors, hedge funders and bankers. We’ve included our round up of some of the best ice hockey players in the financial services industry in the slides that follow. (Note: These names are not in any particular order).

If we’re missing any big names, feel free to send an email to [email protected] with your nomination. Please include a photo as well as some career highlights.

