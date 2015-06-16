The 33 best hockey players on Wall Street

The Stanley Cup Final wrapped up this week with the Chicago Blackhawks becoming the champions after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-0.
On Wall Street, hockey is a popular way for firms to entertain clients. It’s also a sport played by many in the industry. And some people in the business own teams.
We tracked down a bunch of former professional hockey players and college stars who are now working on Wall Street as traders, financial advisors, hedge funders and bankers. We’ve included our round up of some of the best ice hockey players in the financial services industry in the slides that follow. (Note: These names are not in any particular order).
If we’re missing any big names, feel free to send an email to [email protected] with your nomination. Please include a photo as well as some career highlights.
Clark Gillies, a senior VP at Hilton Capital, was forward for the New York Islanders and Buffalo Sabres.
Finance Job: He's a senior vice president at Hilton Capital.
Age: 61
Position: Forward
Hockey Team(s): New York Islanders and Buffalo Sabres
Highlights: While in the NHL, he played in 958 games, scored 697 points and spent 1023 minutes in the penalty box. He's a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame. He also won four consecutive Stanley Cups with the New York Islanders.
Finance Job: He's the CEO and founder of Atticus Capital. He's also the founder of TRB Advisors, a private investment fund.
Age: 49
School: Harvard
Team: NJ Devils
Highlights: He played for Harvard and was drafted by the NJ Devils in 1986. He also played professional in Switzerland for Eissportverein Zug and Canadian National Team (Spengler Cup).
Holds NCAA Division Record for Single Season Game Winning Goals. He ranks 19th in All Time Career Points at Harvard. During college, he played in 127 games and had 55 goals and 79 assists.
Finance Job: He works in institutional sales Wunderlich Securities. Before that, he was at Oppenheimer.
School: University of Ottawa
Position: Defence
Teams: Los Angeles Kings, Philadelphia Flyers, New York Islanders, Cleveland Barons and Minnesota North Stars.
Highlights: He won two Stanley Cup championships with the Islanders in the 80s.
Finance Job: He ran the Sports Group in conjunction with Baystate Wealth Management.
Age: 68
Position: Center
Hockey Team(s): Boston Bruins, Philadelphia Blazers, New York Rangers, St. Louis Blues, Vancouver Canucks and Pittsburgh Penguins.
Finance Job: Markwart previously served as President and CEO of Canoe Financial. He's now running a non-profit focused on the business and management aspects of hockey. He's also a CFA holder.
Age: 50
Position: Forward
Teams: Boston Bruins and Calgary Flames
Highlights: He played in 309 games and scored 109 points.
Finance Job: He's an investment advisor at RBC. He's a Drexel Burnham and Bear Stearns alum, too.
Age: 62
Position: Forward
Hockey Teams: Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Rangers and Team Canada (1978).
Highlights: While in the NHL, he played in 644 games, scored 404 points and spent 351 minutes in the penalty box.
He was also general manager and governor of the American Hockey League affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings. He was named American Hockey League Executive of the Year in 1992.
Mike Richter, who runs a private equity fund, was a goalie for the New York Rangers when they won the Stanley Cup.
Finance Job: Richter is the founding partner of $US100 million private equity fund Environmental Capital Partners.
Age: 48
School: University of Wisconsin (He later attended Yale after retiring from pro hockey)
Position: Goalie
Hockey Team(s): U.S. National Team and the New York Rangers.
Highlights: He was selected by the New York Rangers round 2 No. 28 overall in 1985 NHL Entry Draft. He played for the Rangers from 1988 until 2003 and lead to team to winning the Stanley cup in 1994.
He's a member of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame and his jersey hangs in Madison Square Garden.
He represented the U.S. hockey team and helped the team capture the World Cup Gold in 1996 and an Olympic Silver Medal in 2002.
Rob McClanahan, who is a sales trader at Craig-Hallum Capital, was a member of the 1980 U.S. Olympic 'Miracle on Ice' team that beat the Soviet team.
Finance Job: He works in institutional equity sales trading at Craig-Hallum Capital Group.
Age: 57
School: University of Minnesota (c/o 1979)
Position: Forward
Hockey Team(s): U.S. Olympic Team, Buffalo Sabres (NHL), Hartford Whalers (NHL) and New York Rangers (NHL).
Highlights: He was a member of the U.S. hockey team in the 1980 Winter Olympics that beat U.S.S.R in the 'Miracle on Ice' game. He played in the NHL from 1979 to 1984, playing in 224 games and scoring 101 points during his career.
He was picked by the Buffalo Sabres round 3 No. 49 overall in the 1978 NHL Amateur Draft.
Dave Silk, who works at Cadence Capital, was also a member of the 1980 U.S. Olympic team and later played for the Boston Bruins.
Finance Job: He's a principal/account manager at stock investing firm Cadence Capital in Boston.
Age: 57
School: Boston University (c/o 1979)
Position: Forward
Hockey Team(s): U.S. Olympic Team and NHL teams Boston Bruins, Winnipeg Jets, Detroit Red Wings and New York Rangers.
Highlights: Silk played in the NHL from 1980 to 1985, playing in 224 games and scoring 113 points. He was also a member of the gold medal 1980 Olympic Games 'Miracle on Ice' team that beat the U.S.S.R.
He was picked by the New York Rangers round 4 No. 59 overall in 1978 NHL Amateur Draft.
Finance Job: He's a managing director at Goldman Sachs in Boston.
Age: 51
Position: Defence
Hockey Team: Boston Bruins
Highlights: He played in the NHL from 1982 until 1991. He played in 299 games, scored 123 points and spent 543 minutes in the penalty box.
H was selected by the Boston Bruins round 1 No. 1 overall in the 1982 NHL Entry Draft.
Mark Janssens, who is a trader at Access Global Trading, played for the New York Rangers and several other NHL teams.
Finance Job: He's a managing director at Access Global Trading in Stamford, Connecticut.
Age: 47
Position: Center
Hockey Team(s): New York Rangers, Minnesota North Stars, Hartford Whalers, Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, New York Islanders, Phoenix Coyotes and the Chicago Blackhawks.
Highlights: From 1987 to 2001, he played in the NHL, participating in 711 games and scoring 113 points. He also spent 1,422 minutes in the penalty box. He was picked by the New York Rangers round 4 No. 72 overall in the 1986 NHL Entry Draft.
Finance Job: He works at Piper Jaffray.
Age: 50
Position: Right Wing
Hockey Team(s): Minnesota North Stars, Montreal Canadiens, Tampa Bay Lightning, Mighty Ducks of Anaheim and Washington Capitals.
Highlights: Bellows played in the NHL from 1982 to 1999. He played in 1,118 games, scored 1,022 points and spent 718 minutes in the penalty box.
He was selected by Minnesota North Stars round 1 No. 2 overall in the 1982 NHL Entry Draft.
David Emma, who works as a financial advisor at Hightower Advisors, played for the New Jersey Devils and Boston Bruins.
Finance Job: Financial advisor/managing partner of Hightower Advisors.
Age: 46
School: Boston College (c/o 1991)
Position: Right Wing
Hockey Team(s): New Jersey Devils, Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers.
Highlights: Emma played in the NHL from 1992 to 2001. During his NHL career, he played in 34 games, scored 11 points and only spent two minutes in the penalty box.
He was selected by New Jersey Devils round 6 No. 110 overall in the 1989 NHL Entry Draft.
Finance Job: He worked as a managing director at Piper Jaffray. He previously worked at UBS and Bear Stearns.
Age: 57
Position: Defence
Hockey Team(s): NHL teams New York Rangers, St. Louis Blues and Quebec Nordiques.
Highlights: He played in the NHL from 1978 to 1985. He played in 257 games, scored 95 points and spent 261 minutes in the penalty box.
He was selected by the New York Rangers round 4 No. 60 overall in the 1978 NHL Amateur Draft.
Finance Job: He worked at institutional equity and fixed-income broker Weeden & Co. Now he's a New York Rangers announcer.
Age: 58
Position: Defenseman
Hockey Team(s): New York Rangers and Buffalo Sabres
Highlights: He played in the NHL from 1974 to 1985. During his NHL career, he played in 657 games, scored 317 points and spent 1,154 minutes in the penalty box.
He was selected by the New York Rangers round 1 No. 14 overall in the 1974 NHL Amateur Draft.
Mark Lutz, who works at Natixis Global Asset Management, played for the University of Vermont and the Utah Grizzlies in the East Coast Hockey League.
Finance Job: Lutz works for Natixis Global Asset Management in Boston. He previously worked as a financial reporting analyst at JPMorgan Chase in Boston. He interned at Morgan Stanley back in 2007.
Age: 31
School: University of Vermont
Position: Defence
Hockey Team: East Coast Hockey League (ECHL) the Utah Grizzlies.
Hockey Career: After college, he played for the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL) for the Utah Grizzlies for one season from 2008 to 2009. He played in 39 games, scored 5 points and spent 24 minutes in the penalty box.
Finance Job: He's a vice president in wealth management at UBS.
Age: 54
Position: Center
Hockey Team(s): Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks, Pittsburgh Penguins and Hartford Whalers. He played in the AHL for the Maine Mariners from 1991 to 1992.
Highlights: Pederson played in the NHL from 1980 to 1992. He played in 701 games, scored 654 points and spent 472 minutes in the penalty box.
Finance Job: He's a senior managing director at RBC Global Asset Management.
Age: 74
School: University of Minnesota
Position: Defence
Hockey Team: Minnesota North Stars (NHL)
Highlights: He played in the NHL from 1967 until 1978. He played in 635 games, scored 225 points and spent 356 minutes in the penalty box.
Finance Job: He's a private wealth advisor at Goldman Sachs Investment Management in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.
School: Princeton
Position: Center
Hockey Team(s): Portland Pirates (AHL), South Carolina Stingrays (ECHL), Florida Everblades (ECHL), Albany River Rats (AHL) and HIFK Helsinki (SM-ligga). He played for the Washington Capitals from 2002 to 2006, FINRA records show.
Finance Job: He founded event-driven hedge fund Seneca Capital.
Age: 53
School: Dartmouth
Position: Wing
Highlights: He was one of Dartmouth's leading scorers averaging a point a game for four years in the 80s
Ian Moran, who is a sales trader at Sterne Agee, played in the NHL for the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins.
Finance Job: Moran works as a sales trader at Sterne Agee in Boston.
Age: 42
School: Boston College
Position: Right Wing
Hockey Team(s): Pittsburgh Penguins, Boston Bruins and Anaheim Ducks.
Highlights: Moran played in the NHL from 1994 until 2007. He played in 479 games, scored 71 points and spent 321 minutes in the penalty box.
He was picked by the Pittsburgh Penguins round 6 No. 107 overall in the 1990 NHL Entry Draft.
Finance Job: He's a sales trader at UBS.
Age: 49
School: St. Lawrence University
Hockey Team(s): Ottawa Senators and the Canadian national team.
Highlights: He was captain of the Canadian Olympic hockey team. He was also captain of the Canadian sailing team.
Ted Drury, who works at UBS O'Connor, played for the Calgary Flames and a number of other NHL teams.
Finance Job: He works at UBS O'Connor.
Age: 43
School: Harvard (c/o 1993)
Position: Center
Hockey Team(s): Calgary Flames, Hartford Whalers, Ottawa Senators, Anaheim Mighty Ducks, New York Islanders and Columbus Blue Jackets. He was also on the U.S. National Team.
Highlights: Drury played in the NHL from 1993 until 2001. He played in 414 games, scored 93 points and spent 367 minutes in the penalty box.
He was selected by the Calgary Flames round 2 No. 42 overall in the 1989 NHL Entry Draft.
Finance Job: He's the founder of Harbinger Capital.
School: Harvard
Position: Forward
Team: Malmö Redhawks (HockeyAllsvenskan league)
Highlights: While at Harvard, he played in 91 games, scored 58 points and spent 36 minutes in the penalty box.
He played for Swedish hockey team Malmö Redhawks for one season until he had a career ending leg injury. That's when he hung up his skates and pads and headed to Wall Street.
Finance Job: He works at Cantor Fitzgerald as a senior managing director of equity trading.
Age: 53
School: Yale
Position: Defence
Hockey Team(s): U.S. Olympic Team, Salt Lake Golden Eagles (CHL) and Fort Wayne Komets (IHL)
Steve Shirreffs, who is a vice president at RBC, was an entry draft pick for the Calgary Flames in 1995 and was acquired by the Washington Capitals in 1999.
Finance Job: He's a VP at RBC Capital Markets.
Age: 39
School: Princeton (c/o 1999)
Position: Defence
Hockey Team(s): Portland Pirates (AHL), Hampton Roads Admirals (ECHL), Kärpät (SM-liiga), Cleveland Barons (AHL), Reading Royals (ECHL) and Ässät (SM-liiga).
Highlights: During his four years at Princeton (1995 to 1999), he played in 123 games, had 48 assists, scored 64 points and spent 111 minutes in the penalty box.
In 1995, he was an entry draft pick for the Calgary Flames (NHL). He was then picked up by the Washington Capitals in 1999.
Matthew Mallgrave, who is a Goldman partner, was selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 1988 NHL Entry Draft.
Finance Job: He's a partner at Goldman Sachs.
School: Harvard (c/o 1993)
Teams: St. John's Maple Leafs (AHL), South Carolina Stingrays (ECHL), Hampton Roads Admirals (ECHL) and the Portland Pirates.
Highlights: He was picked by the Toronto Maple Leafs round 7 No. 132 overall 1988 NHL Entry Draft.
Rob Laferriere, who is the head trader at BlueMar Capital, was given a full scholarship to play varsity ice hockey at Boston College.
Finance Job: He's the head trader at BlueMar Capital. He previously worked at Point Capital Partners, SAB Capital and Morgan Stanley Investment Management.
School: Princeton University and Boston College (c/o 1995)
Position: Forward
Hockey Career: While at Princeton, he played for one year, participating in 25 games and scoring 23 points. He was then given a full scholarship to place varsity ice hockey for Boston College where he scored 47 points and played in 88 games during those three seasons.
Finance Job: Williams, who worked at Tiger Management, now runs Williams Trading.
School: Yale (1980-83)
Hockey Team(s): Richmond Sockeyes (British Columbia Hockey League) and Yale's varsity team.
Highlights: During his three seasons at Yale, he played in 80 games and scored 67 points. He was the captain of the team his senior year. He participated in US national team tryouts for the 1984 US Olympic hockey team. Also, he's an incredible cyclist.
Ryan Murphy, who was a right wing for the U.S. National U-18 Team, worked in finance before returning to coaching.
Finance Job: He was a Vice President at Rumson-Fair Haven Bank & Trust and he previously was a private equity analyst at the Clinton Group. These days, he's coaching hockey, according to his LinkedIn.
Age: 32
School: Boston College
Position: Right wing
Hockey Team(s): Manchester Monarchs, Hartford Wolf Pack and Peoria Rivermen.
Highlights: He was a member of the 1999-2000 U.S. National U-18 Team. He also played with the U.S. Junior National Team. He played professionally in the American Hockey League and the ECHL.
Finance Job: He works at Morgan Stanley as a financial advisor.
Age: 49
Position: Defence
Hockey Team(s): Washington Capitals, St. Louis Blues and Dallas Stars
Finance Job: He's currently a financial advisor at Strategies For Wealth (Wall Street office). Before that, he worked at Morgan Stanley.
School: Cornell
Highlights: While at Cornell, he had 37 Goals 51 Assists in 115 Games. He won the Hockey Humanitarian Award in 2003. He also cored the OT goal that won the 2003 ECAC Championship. After that, he played in the AHL and ECHL.
Keith McCullough -- CEO -- Played and Captained-ed Yale, also part owner of Phoenix Coyotes of the NHL
Daryl Jones -- Director of Research -- Played at Yale and was all-Ivy, also part owner of Phoenix Coyotes of the NHL
Bob Brooke -- Managing Director -- Played at Yale, played for the New York Rangers, the Minnesota North Stars, and the New Jersey Devils in the 1984 Olympics for Team USA
Al Richards -- Analyst -- Played at Yale, Drafted by Chicago Blackhawks, played in the American Hockey League
Ben Ryan -- Analyst -- Captain of Notre Dame, Drafted by Nashville Predators, Played in the American Hockey League
Kevin Kaiser -- Managing Director -- Captain Princeton
Gene 'Jumbo' Cleaves -- Played at Middlebury
Matt Hedrick -- Associate - Played at Yale
Freddy Massotta -- Analyst - Played club at NYU
