The Top 25 Companies For Work-From-Home Jobs

Are you looking for a more flexible work schedule? Are you constantly distracted in the office? Do you despise your daily commute?

If so, it might be time to start working from home.

But while 50% of the workforce currently has jobs that can be done remotely, according to Global Workplace Analytics, not all employers are open to the idea.

“If your boss isn’t willing to offer you a more flexible schedule, it may be time for you to find a new job at a more telecommute-friendly company,” says Sara Sutton Fell, CEO of FlexJobs, an online service for professionals seeking telecommuting, flexible schedule, part-time, and freelance jobs.

FlexJobs has identified the 25 employers with the greatest number of work-from-home job opportunities right now. To compile the list, it looked at job listings between from over 25,000 companies between June 5 and July 5.

Major companies including IBM, Xerox, and Apple make the list, proving that working from home is no longer a fantasy but an increasing reality for many workers, says Sutton Fell.

“But the really interesting thing is that there are so many small and mid-sized companies offering work-from-home jobs,” she says. “Job seekers who need more work flexibility, or whose commutes are too long, or who want better work-life balance should see a list like this and think about their expanding possibilities.”

Together, these 25 companies had an estimated 4,000 job listings between June 5 and July 5 that allow you to work from home all or some of the time:

1. Kaplan

Open jobs include: student services coordinator, operations assistant, and SAT instructor

2. IBM

Open jobs include: technical sales specialist, software developer, and solution representative

3. US-Reports

Open jobs include: insurance loss control surveyor and insurance premium auditor

4. First Data

Open jobs include: sales director, business consultant, and account executive

5. About.com



Open jobs include: financial planning guide, child care guide, and theatre guide

6. Connections Academy



Open jobs include: middle school art curriculum writer, manager of school leadership, and parent mentor

7. SAP



Open jobs include: principal retail solution architect, account executive, and partner sales senior manager

8. Xerox



Open jobs include: project manager, customer service representative, and transaction processor

9. Dell



Open jobs include: project program management consultant, partner systems integration consultant, and storage services advisor

10. Apple



Open jobs include: at-home team manager, quality program manager, and technical support advisor

11. PAREXEL



Open jobs include: associate medical writer, patient education advocate, and senior medical writer

12. Forest Laboratories



Open jobs include: pharmaceutical sales representative, regional account manager, and institutional sales representative

13. UnitedHealth Group



Open jobs include: case advocate, registered nurse case manager, and revenue integrity director

14. VMware



Open jobs include: associate systems engineer, solutions consultant, and business solution strategist

15. K12

Open jobs include: high school music teacher, high school science teacher, and high school culinary arts teacher

16. Aetna

Open jobs include: senior director of pharmacy operations, business intelligence manager, and senior actuarial consultant

17. Overland Solutions, Inc.

Open jobs include: insurance inspector, premium auditor, and high value insurance appraiser

18. Salesforce.com

Open jobs include: program architect, platform solution engineer, and systems engineer

19. Infor

Open jobs include: senior account executive, project manager, and solution consultant

20. ADP

Open jobs include: HR subject matter expert, lead payroll specialist, and sales learning consultant

21. Red Hat

Open jobs include: technical writer, partner solutions architect, and software engineer

22. BroadSpire

Open jobs include: medical case manager and nurse case manager

23. U.S. Department of the Interior

Open jobs include: ecologist, civil engineer, and research geographer

24. Covance

Open jobs include: project manager, medical writer, and start-up specialist

25. Aon

Open jobs include: candidate solution associate, program test manager, and workday optimization consultant

“People want to work from home because it changes them from simply being busy into actually being productive,” says Sutton Fell. “Fewer distractions and interruptions during the workday, more control over your work environment, zero time wasted commuting to and from work, fewer sick days taken, and more satisfaction with your job — that’s why people want the option to work from home.”

According to a new survey organised by London Business School and Deloitte, a global audience of executives, entrepreneurs and business academics believe that

at least half the workforce will work remotely by 2020.

“As more people work this way, even for part of their workweeks, more people are exposed to the idea that working from home is a possibility for all professionals, not just for the self-employed or the technology industry,” Sutton Fell adds.

And employers are starting to recognise the benefits of working from home, including cost savings, reduced turnover, and increased productivity and employee satisfaction. “Instead of worrying that people who work from home will slack off, they’re seeing other companies who have successful at-home teams and giving it a try in their own companies,” she concludes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.