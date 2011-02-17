Pack Up Your Bags: These 20 Cities Are On A Hiring Spree

Photo: bgottsab via flickr

Getting a job isn’t always easy. Sometimes, it’s just about being in the right place at the right time.If you’re having trouble landing a job or switching careers, maybe you’re not looking in the right city. CareerBliss, an online career resource, analysed data to determine what cities listed the most job openings per metro-area.



While highly populated areas made the list, there are also a few smaller populated cities like Hartford, Connecticut that are hiring like crazy.

Across the board, there are many open positions in the health industry, and computer and online development.

