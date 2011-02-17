Pack Up Your Bags: These 20 Cities Are On A Hiring Spree

Photo: bgottsab via flickr
Getting a job isn’t always easy. Sometimes, it’s just about being in the right place at the right time.If you’re having trouble landing a job or switching careers, maybe you’re not looking in the right city. CareerBliss, an online career resource, analysed data to determine what cities listed the most job openings per metro-area.
While highly populated areas made the list, there are also a few smaller populated cities like Hartford, Connecticut that are hiring like crazy.
Across the board, there are many open positions in the health industry, and computer and online development.
Average annual open jobs listed:149,513
Jobs currently listed:
- Personal Banker
- Medical Assistant
- Customer Service
Average annual open jobs listed:167,555
Jobs currently listed:
- Software Engineer
- ER Nurse
- Web Developer
Average annual open jobs listed: 169,160
Jobs currently listed:
- IT Director
- Assistant Store Manager, Macy's
- Business Development Director
Average annual open jobs listed: 174,705
Jobs currently listed:
- Physical Therapist
- Litigation Attorney
- Teachers
Average annual open jobs listed: 186,657
Jobs currently listed:
- IT Manager
- Software Developer
- Financial Consultant
Average annual open jobs listed: 222,647
Jobs currently listed:
- Mid-level Engineer
- Database Developer
- Tax Manager
Average annual open jobs listed: 227,272
Jobs currently listed:
- Account Executive
- Registered Nurse
- Environmental Compliance Officer
Average annual open jobs listed: 236,672
Jobs currently listed:
- General Surgeon
- Architect Specialist
- Paralegal
Average annual open jobs listed: 243,136
Jobs currently listed:
- Web and Mobile Ap Developer
- Automotive Service Technician
- Accountant
Average annual open jobs listed: 270,747
Jobs currently listed:
- Lead Network Engineer
- Senior Web Developer
- Senior QA Analyst
Average annual open jobs listed: 283,080
Jobs currently listed:
- Business Analyst
- Psychiatrist
- iOS Developer
Average annual open jobs listed: 293,691
Jobs currently listed:
- Business Tech Analyst
- Nurse Practitioner
- Lifeguard Instructor
Average annual open jobs listed: 303,725
Jobs currently listed:
- Senior Retail Auditor
- C++ Developer
- Campus Recruiter
Average annual open jobs listed: 335,493
Jobs currently listed:
- Paramedic
- Senior Financial Analyst
- Pharmacist
Average annual open jobs listed: 424,726
Jobs currently listed:
- Restaurant Manager
- Commercial Sales Representative
- Speech Language Pathologist
Average annual open jobs listed: 457,918
Jobs currently listed:
- Home Health Care Aide
- Migration Consultant
- Engineer
Average annual open jobs listed: 528,870
Jobs currently listed:
- Food Service Specialist
- Research Associate
- Nurse Consultant
Average annual open jobs listed: 608,375
Jobs currently listed:
- Web Administrator
- IT Associate
- Senior Software Engineer
Average annual open jobs listed: 695,566
Jobs currently listed:
- Senior Research and Credit Specialist
- Intelligence Analyst
- JAVA Developer
Average annual open jobs listed: 779,778
Jobs currently listed:
- Mobil Developer - Social Games
- Web Developer
- Tech Support Analyst
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.