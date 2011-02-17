Pack Up Your Bags: These 20 Cities Are On A Hiring Spree

Leah Goldman
Getting a job isn’t always easy. Sometimes, it’s just about being in the right place at the right time.If you’re having trouble landing a job or switching careers, maybe you’re not looking in the right city. CareerBliss, an online career resource, analysed data to determine what cities listed the most job openings per metro-area.

While highly populated areas made the list, there are also a few smaller populated cities like Hartford, Connecticut that are hiring like crazy.

Across the board, there are many open positions in the health industry, and computer and online development.

#20 San Diego, Calif.

Average annual open jobs listed:149,513

Jobs currently listed:

  • Personal Banker
  • Medical Assistant
  • Customer Service

#19 Houston, Texas

Average annual open jobs listed:167,555

Jobs currently listed:

  • Software Engineer
  • ER Nurse
  • Web Developer

#18 Miami, Fla.

Average annual open jobs listed: 169,160

Jobs currently listed:

  • IT Director
  • Assistant Store Manager, Macy's
  • Business Development Director

#17 Hartford, Conn.

Average annual open jobs listed: 174,705

Jobs currently listed:

  • Physical Therapist
  • Litigation Attorney
  • Teachers

#16 Phoenix, Ariz.

Average annual open jobs listed: 186,657

Jobs currently listed:

  • IT Manager
  • Software Developer
  • Financial Consultant


#15 San Jose, Calif.

Average annual open jobs listed: 222,647

Jobs currently listed:

  • Mid-level Engineer
  • Database Developer
  • Tax Manager


#14 Denver, Colo.

Average annual open jobs listed: 227,272

Jobs currently listed:

  • Account Executive
  • Registered Nurse
  • Environmental Compliance Officer

#13 Baltimore, MD

Average annual open jobs listed: 236,672

Jobs currently listed:

  • General Surgeon
  • Architect Specialist
  • Paralegal

#12 Pittsburgh, Pa.

Average annual open jobs listed: 243,136

Jobs currently listed:

  • Web and Mobile Ap Developer
  • Automotive Service Technician
  • Accountant

#11 Seattle, Wash.

Average annual open jobs listed: 270,747

Jobs currently listed:

  • Lead Network Engineer
  • Senior Web Developer
  • Senior QA Analyst

#10 San Francisco, Calif.

Average annual open jobs listed: 283,080

Jobs currently listed:

  • Business Analyst
  • Psychiatrist
  • iOS Developer


#9 Dallas, Texas

Average annual open jobs listed: 293,691

Jobs currently listed:

  • Business Tech Analyst
  • Nurse Practitioner
  • Lifeguard Instructor

#8 Charlotte, NC

Average annual open jobs listed: 303,725

Jobs currently listed:

  • Senior Retail Auditor
  • C++ Developer
  • Campus Recruiter

#7 Atlanta, Ga.

Average annual open jobs listed: 335,493

Jobs currently listed:

  • Paramedic
  • Senior Financial Analyst
  • Pharmacist

#6 Boston, Mass.

Average annual open jobs listed: 424,726

Jobs currently listed:

  • Restaurant Manager
  • Commercial Sales Representative
  • Speech Language Pathologist

#5 Philadelphia, Pa.

Average annual open jobs listed: 457,918

Jobs currently listed:

  • Home Health Care Aide
  • Migration Consultant
  • Engineer

#4 Los Angeles, Calif.

Average annual open jobs listed: 528,870

Jobs currently listed:

  • Food Service Specialist
  • Research Associate
  • Nurse Consultant

#3 Chicago, Ill.

Average annual open jobs listed: 608,375

Jobs currently listed:

  • Web Administrator
  • IT Associate
  • Senior Software Engineer

#2 Washington, D.C.

Average annual open jobs listed: 695,566

Jobs currently listed:

  • Senior Research and Credit Specialist
  • Intelligence Analyst
  • JAVA Developer

#1 New York, N.Y.

Average annual open jobs listed: 779,778

Jobs currently listed:

  • Mobil Developer - Social Games
  • Web Developer
  • Tech Support Analyst

