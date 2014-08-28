The Best High School In The Country Is Less Than A Decade Old, According To The Daily Beast

Facebook/gattonacademy Students at Gatton Academy.

The Daily Beast just released its annual list of the top high schools in the country, ranking the relatively young Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science in Kentucky as the number one school for the third year in a row.

Based in Bowling Green, Kentucky, Gatton first opened its doors for the 2007-2008 academic year. Gatton is a state-supported residential high school that allows students to live on campus, while simultaneously taking college courses for credit during their junior and senior years.

For their list, The Daily Beast used six indicators to compare public high schools — graduation rates, college acceptances rates, college-level courses and exams, percentage of students with free or reduced lunch, SAT scores, and ACT scores.

Even though the data may be effected by the student body’s background, The Daily Beast notes, “the over 700 schools that make up our final list deserve high praise for providing an academically rigorous program for the most students, while best preparing them for college.”

Here are the top 10 high schools in America, according to The Daily Beast:

Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science in Kentucky — Bowling Green, Kentucky BASIS Scottsdale — Scottsdale, Arizona School for the Talented and Gifted — Dallas, Texas International Baccalaureate School at Bartow High — Bartow, Florida BASIS Oro Valley — Oro Valley, Arizona Signature School — Evansville, Indiana School of Science/Engineering — Dallas, Texas Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts — Hot Springs, Arkansas School for Advanced Studies — Miami, Florida Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government & International Studies — Richmond, Virginia

