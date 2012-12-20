This Moving Video Showcases The Top Heroes Of 2012

From shootings to hurricanes, 2012 had its fair share of tragic moments.



But in each sad situation emerged heroes and now HooplaHa.com has put together a four-minute-long video honouring the year’s most remarkable individuals … and even life-saving pets.

From Batman and the real-life Ryan Gosling to sports stars and concerned neighbours, see who did good in 2012:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

