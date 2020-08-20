Meet the 12 top headhunting firms sourcing talent for hedge funds and private equity

LinkedIn Business Insider highlighted the top headhunters for the buy side.

The war for talent among hedge funds and private-equity firms has always been a fiercely contested one.

Firms are eager to land the top talent, whether it’s poaching them from banks or pulling them directly from the top MBA programs.

Meanwhile, there is no shortage of young people early in their career on Wall Street hoping to make the jump to the buy side. Many are eager to help manage investments at massive, high-profile shops such as Blackstone, Apollo Global, and Citadel.

Headhunting firms play a key role in the entire process. Acting as gatekeepers, they sit between both sides, interviewing and assessing candidates to find the top dealmakers and traders.

Business Insider tapped its sources at asset managers, business schools, and executive search firms to highlight the top headhunting firms that excel at placing talent on the buy side.

You can read the full story here:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.