Tom Cruise Will Take On Drones In 'Top Gun' Sequel

Nearly 30 years after the original film, we’re getting a ‘Top Gun’ sequel with Tom Cruise — and drones.

We’ve heard bits and pieces about the sequel, but producer Jerry Bruckheimer laid out a better picture of what the movie will entail with Bloomberg’s Jon Erlichman.

“Technology has changed obviously since we made the first one,” says Bruckheimer. “So, I think we’re going to take advantage of what the world is like today, you know with the drones really kind of taking over in a lot of our wars.”

“Is the pilot obsolete? Are those guys … those jet jockeys, are they gone from now? No, I don’t think so,” Bruckheimer added.

Bruckheimer, who says the sequel has been in the works for 30 years, shared it was the late Tony Scott who came up with the film’s premise.

The producer is also working on another instalment to “Beverly Hills Cop” with returning actor Eddie Murphy.

Bruckheimer discusses the two sequels near the beginning of the interview starting at the 1:15 mark.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.