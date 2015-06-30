The long-delayed 'Top Gun' sequel is definitely happening with Tom Cruise

Paramount Pictures Tom Cruise returns to the role that made him a star in the upcoming ‘Top Gun’ sequel, which is currently in development.

With the huge success of “Jurassic World” and “Mad Max: Fury Road” as well as the upcoming release of “Terminator Genisys” the multiplexes are starting to look like a blast from the past.

The reign of 1980s and 1990s films over 2015 isn’t likely to end anytime soon.

29 years after “Top Gun” was released in 1986 and turned Tom Cruise into a movie star, a sequel has been long in the works. Now, fans of the military action thriller will soon be able to see Cruise as Maverick one more time.

According to The Daily Mail, Skydance CEO David Ellison confirmed a sequel script as well as the return of Cruise at a press junket in Berlin.

“Justin Marks is writing the screenplay right now,” Ellison confirmed. “He has a phenomenal take to really update that world for what fighter pilots in the Navy has turned into today.”

Details are scarce on the plot and whether or not Kelly McGillis will return alongside Cruise. All that is known is that the sequel will be set in the modern day and be a commentary on today’s military, rather than a repeat of the original.

YouTube/TrailerKitchen Bo Maverick and his crew will fight drones this time around.

“It is very much a world we live in today where it’s drone technology and fifth generation fighters … It’s really exploring the end of an era of dogfighting and fighter pilots and what that culture is today.” Ellison added.



The “Top Gun” sequel has been in the works for a long time. Last year, it was announced Tom Cruise would reprise his role as Maverick. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer revealed the late “Top Gun” director Tony Scott was the one who came up with the premise.

Still, Scott’s classic lives on.

“There is an amazing role for Maverick in the movie, and there is no Top Gun without Maverick, and it is going to be Maverick playing Maverick.” Ellison told The Daily Mail.

