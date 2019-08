Retired Air Force Colonel JV Venable, author of Breaking the Trust Barrier, flew nearly 100 fighter jets into combat. He learned how to fly at the elite Navy Fighter Weapons School, also known as Topgun. Colonel Venable explains what the movie got wrong.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.