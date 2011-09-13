AT LEAST IT'S NOT A REMAKE: "Top Gun" Will Return To theatres -- In 3D

Someone is apparently feeling the need for 3D speed.



The 1986 classic “Top Gun” is slated to return to theatres in 2012.

But not before every last flight sequence is converted to 3D format.

This is actually pretty refreshing news, considering the spate of overkill ’80s and ’90s remakes headed into production.

Converting old films into the new-age format isn’t cheap, but it’s nothing compared to a full-on reboot.

And instead of asking audiences to accept, you know, Zac Efron as Maverick or something, Paramount and Legend 3-D get to release a movie that’s already been completely vouched for, winning the ticket budgets of old fans and newcomers alike.

We’re way more excited for the “Top Gun” re-release than we are for these annoying remakes >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.