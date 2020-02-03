Tom Cruise stars in a 'Top Gun' sequel this summer 34 years after the original. Watch the newest trailer.

Kirsten Acuna
Paramount PicturesTom Cruise will be Captain Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell in ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’
  • Paramount just released a new short teaser trailer for its “Top Gun” sequel during the Super Bowl.
  • The original 1986 action drama followed students at a flight academy.
  • Cruise will reprise his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, and Ed Harris will also star in the new movie.
  • “Top Gun: Maverick” will be in theatres in June 26, 2020.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

