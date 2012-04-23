These 11 Little-Known Startups Have iPhone Apps That Are Making Gobs Of Cash

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider
Last week, Funzio became a $350 million company when it raised $50 million from investors.Many of us in the office had never heard of Funzio. But we looked in the App Store and realised two of its games were in the list of the 25 Top Grossing Apps.
We scrolled through the other top grossing apps and found some small companies making games that are going gangbuster.
One company is grossing $1 million per month from a single app.
The next OMGPOP could be one of these.
Top Grossing Game Rank: 23
Hit Game: Tap Paradise Cove
What the games are: Free app that lets users find hidden treasures and unlock secrets in Paradise Cove.
About the company: Pocket Gems was founded in 2009 by Daniel Terry and Harlan Crystal and it has millions of users playing its games.
Top Grossing Game Rank: 20
Hit Game: Castle Age HD
What the games are: Free app that lets users'lead guild members to victory and annihilate other players.'
About the company: More than 15 million people play Castle Age HD. Phoenix Age was founded in 2009.
Top Grossing Game Ranks: 19 and 21
Hit Games: iMob 2 and Global War
What the games are: Free apps. iMob 2 lets you be a mob boss, building your family and alliances. Global War is played by more than 7 million people and it lets users build armies and alliances and battle enemies.
About the company: Addmired was founded in 2008 and it recently re-branded as Machine Zone. It was a Y Combinator startup. It currently has two top grossing apps in the App Store, matched only by Zynga, PopCap and Funzio.
Top Grossing Game Ranks: 18 and 25
Hit Games: Crime City and Kingdom Age
What the games are: Free apps. Crime City lets you build a 'criminal empire and crush your rivals.' Kingdom Age lets you 'build a kingdom, slay dragons, and command an army.'
About the company: Funzio is a San Francisco based gaming company. It raised $50 million at a $350 million valuation a few weeks ago.
Crustalli was created last year and it's making a lot of money by letting users torture a buddy for stress relief
Top Grossing Game Rank: 16
Hit Game: Kick The Buddy: Second Kick
What the game is: A $0.99 game that lets users beat up an animated person for 'stress relief.' 'Hit, cut, blow up, burn, and play the mini-games. You now have a virtually limitless arsenal: rockets, grenades, automatic rifles, torture instruments, and even a nuclear bomb,' the game boasts.
About the company: Crustalli was founded in January 2011 and is based in London. It makes games for iOS platforms.
Top Grossing Game Rank: 15
Hit Game: Minecraft - Pocket Edition
What the game is: A $6.99 game that lets users imagine and create worlds. 'Use blocks to create masterpieces as you travel, hangout with friends, sit at the park, and more,' says the game.
About the company: Mojang was founded in 2009 by Markus Persson and is best known for Minecraft, which it has successfully turned into a high grossing iPhone game. It is based in Stockholm, Sweden.
Top Grossing Game Rank: 14
Hit Game: Flick Home Run
What the game is: A $.99 app that lets you mimic a baseball home run by flicking your finger. 'This is a game in which you can experience various throws based on a physical pendulum,' says the game.
About the company: Infinity Pocket released the game in 2011. There isn't much on the company except for this makeshift blog.
Top Grossing Game Rank: 11
Hit Game: Design This Home
What the game is: A free app that lets users design their dream homes.
About the company: Alex Ahlund founded App Minis in 2010. Its hit game, Design This Home, grosses $1 million per month.
Top Grossing Game Rank: 8
Hit Game: Texas Poker
What the game is: A free app and mobile poker game.
About the company: KamaGames was founded in 2009 and it is based in Russia. It's a mobile game developer.
Top Grossing Game Rank: 7
Hit Game: Kingdoms of Camelot: Battle for the North
What the game is: A free app that lets you build a kingdom alongside all the other Kingdoms of Camelot users.
About the company: Kabam was founded in 2006 and has more than 60 million users. It has raised $185 million in venture capital, including an $85 million round last May.
Backflip Studios has the current top grossing game in the App Store. It's beating out Zynga's Draw Something and Rovio's Angry Birds Space
Top Grossing Game Rank: 1
Hit Game: DragonVale
What the game is: 'Hatched a dragon lately? Play DragonVale and raise, feed and breed your own loveable dragons,' says Backflip.
About the company: Backflip Studios is a mobile gaming company based in Boulder, Colorado. Its games have been downloaded more than 100,000,000 times and hit titles include Paper Toss and ShapeShift.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.