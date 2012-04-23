These 11 Little-Known Startups Have iPhone Apps That Are Making Gobs Of Cash

OMGPOP sold to Zynga for $210 million when it created a smash mobile hit, Draw Something.

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Last week, Funzio became a $350 million company when it raised $50 million from investors.Many of us in the office had never heard of Funzio. But we looked in the App Store and realised two of its games were in the list of the 25 Top Grossing Apps.



We scrolled through the other top grossing apps and found some small companies making games that are going gangbuster.

One company is grossing $1 million per month from a single app.

The next OMGPOP could be one of these.

