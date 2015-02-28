Top GOP operative calls Scott Walker 'kind of a dumba--'

Getty Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R)

Mark Salter, who was a top adviser on the 2008 presidential campaign of Sen. John McCain (R), is not a fan of Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R).

On Thursday, Salter went on Facebook and posted an article criticising a comment Walker made about the jihadist group Islamic State (also known as ISIS or ISIL) at the Conservative Political Action Conference. Salter added a colourful comment

“I want to like him but Scott Walker is kind of a dumb a–,” Salter wrote.

Salter did not respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

During the 2008 race, Salter became known as an outspoken staffer who sent reporters colourful missives Politico dubbed “Saltergrams.”

Walker is a top Republican contender in the 2016 presidential election. In recent weeks, he’s gone from a relative dark horse to leading several polls.

View Salter’s Facebook post below:

