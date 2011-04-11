Top Google Exec Banished

Photo: http://www.antonymayfield.com

New CEO Larry Page just got finished up re-organising Google after 10 years of Eric Schmidt.Page didn’t like how Google’s previous organizational structure made it slow to react to threats like Facebook.



The executive who designed that structure is named Shona Brown.

Today we learned that Brown has been banished from Google proper.

All Things D reports she’ll now be running Google “Dot Org,” the company’s for-profit charitable wing.

To her credit, Brown’s org structure saw Google through many years of industry dominance (and she’s probably very loaded because of it).

In related news, Google CFO Patrick Pitchette – who brought financial discipline to the company beginning in 2008 – has been rewarded with more work. He’s now also running HR and business operations.

