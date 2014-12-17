These Are The Top Cake Recipe Searches On Google In 2014

Google has released its annual “Year in Search“, in which the company delves into its data to map what people really care about. It’s been a busy 12 months — and in the UK, cake has played a crucial role.

One of the most searched phrases this year has been “Cake Recipes,” probably spinning off the popularity of the BBC’s “The Great British Bake Off” (hashtag #GBBO). GBBO follows 12 amateur bakers, who compete to be crowned the best in the country.

When the series final aired in Oct. 1, it drew in record viewing figures;more people tuned in to watch it than the World Cup Final. Naturally, it inspired the British to get baking. Big time.

Here’s the top 10 cake recipes people searched for on Google this year:

1. Chocolate cake

2. Lemon Drizzle

3. Banana Cake

4. Carrot Cake

5. Sponge Cake

6. Red Velvet Cake

7. Fairy Cakes

8. Rainbow Cake

9. Victoria Sponge

10. Chocolate Fudge Cake

