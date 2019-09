In order to deal with the bank’s ongoing PR nightmare, Goldman Sachs (GS) will pay its top 30 executives entirely in restricted stock.



It’s a start, though it probably won’t do much.

Of course, that means there will be plenty of underlings still getting paid in cash, so there should be plenty of homebuying still.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.