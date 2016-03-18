The 20 charming GIFs that are most likely to get you a response on Tinder

In January, Tinder introduced the ability to send GIFs to impress your potential dates.

Since that time, the company says more than 20 million GIFs have been sent around the world. In general, Tinder says GIF messages are 30% more likely to get a response than non-GIF messages.

But some GIFs are more effective than others.

These are the 20 GIFs Tinder says have the highest response rates:

