Top generals testify that Trump’s deal with the Taliban hurt morale among Afghan forces and ‘negatively’ affected their performance

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin testifies beside Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Two top generals said the Doha agreement negotiated by the Trump administration impacted Afghan forces.

The deal with the Taliban “negatively” affected Afghan troop morale, the CENTCOM commander said.

Allies and partners have expressed similar judgements critical of the deal with the insurgents.

Two top US generals testified before Congress on Tuesday that the Trump administration’s deal with the Taliban affected the morale and performance of Afghan forces.

Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the highest-ranking US general, said during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing that Afghan forces lost its will and that it is his assessment that the Doha agreement “did affect the morale of the Afghan security forces.”

Commander of US Central Command Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, the top US general in the Middle East, went further, saying that the agreement with the Taliban signed in February 2020 “did negatively affect the performance of the Afghan forces in particular by some of the actions the government of Afghanistan was required to take as part of that agreement.”

Judgements critical of the Doha agreement, which Biden delayed but largely followed, have been put forth by these two senior military officials has been put forward by US allies and partners as well.

Gen. Sami Sadat, a three-star Afghan general who led the 215 Maiwand Corps, acknowledged in a New York Times op-ed last month that it is true that the Afghan forces, as President Joe Biden and others have said, lost the will to fight but argued there is more to it than that.

“We were betrayed by politics and presidents,” he wrote, at one point specifically stating that the Doha agreement “doomed us” by putting “an expiration date on American interest in the region,” which emboldened the insurgent forces.”

“They could sense victory and knew it was just a matter of waiting out the Americans,” the general said.

The British defense secretary, days earlier, raised similar concerns in an interview with Sky News, a British media outlet.

“At the time of the Trump deal with, obviously, the Taliban, I felt that that was a mistake to have done it that way,” Ben Wallace said. “That, we’ll all, as an international community, probably pay the consequences of that.”

“I think that deal that was done in Doha was a rotten deal,” the secretary said.

“It told a Taliban that wasn’t winning that they were winning, and it undermined the government of Afghanistan, and now we’re in this position where the Taliban have clearly the momentum across the country,” he said as the Taliban swept across Afghanistan.

Commenting on the collapse of the Afghan security forces, Milley said Tuesday that while “many units did fight at the very end,” the “vast majority put their weapons down and melted away.”