Top Gear Is Going On The Ultimate Road Trip Again -- And The Trailer Looks Amazing!

Youtube/Top Gear ‘Top Gear’ hosts Richard Hammond (short) and Jeremy Clarkson (tall).

The BBC’s smash hit car show “Top Gear” just released the trailer for its annual Holiday DVD, and it’s as epic as expected.

The DVD — “Top Gear Perfect Road Trip 2” — captures the show’s hosts, Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond, as they take an epic journey through southern Europe.

The DVD will not only be a follow-up to last year’s “Top Gear Perfect Road Trip,” instalment 1 — it will also serve as somewhat of a do-over for the first sojourn, which did not end in an ideal manner.

The first “Road Trip” concluded with Clarkson and Hammond on side of a damp French highway being accosted by police as the duo were issued driving bans for speeding.

As for this year’s road trip, Clarkson and Hammond will once again hit the Riviera in search of fast cars and fun times.

From the looks of the trailer, they seem to have found them.

The dynamic duo take to the streets in everything from a million-dollar McLaren P1 to a classic Alfa Romeo Giulietta Spider to ’80s-chic Ford Capris.

The all-conquering Corvette Stingray also takes on Alfa Romeo’s pint-sized 4C supercar, in a contest on the track.

As with all “Top Gear” undertakings, comedy is must. Not only does Richard Hammond take a spill in a $US100,000 Jaguar F-Type Coupe on what looks to be Italy’s Mugello race track — he also fails to successfully order spaghetti bolognese in a restaurant!

Missing from all of this high-speed drama is the third member of the “Top Gear” team. So where was James May while Clarkson and Hammond were road-tripping?

That mystery may be revealed later.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.