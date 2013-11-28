Here's How Top Gear Ranked The World's Top Hypercars

This week, Top Gear Magazine did something rather tricky: It selected five of the world’s best hypercars, and figured out which is the very best. Not based on looks, price, or specs. Just on how they perform on the track.

Top Gear started out with five cars, all of them spectacular: The Aston Martin One-77, Hennessey Venom, Pagani Huayra, Bugatti Veyron, and McLaren P1.

McLaren’s P1 knocked out the competition, one by one.

Although it’s a “fantastic looking thing, and is surprisingly deft given the size,” Top Gear says the $US1.4 million Aston Martin One-77 “just can’t compete with the P1 on any other level.”

Hennessey’s Venom is worth about $US1.1 million, and it also loses out to the P1, which is “so together, so refined in its reactions, that it makes the Texan wonder feel like a muscle car in comparison.”

As the world’s fastest production car, the $US1.5 million Bugatti Veyron can beat the P1 on a straightaway. But, Top Gear says, “if you want to be more involved in the thrill of it, then the P1 has found a new niche.”

The $US1.4 million Pagani Huayra is “baroque, bonkers, and brilliant,” but loses to the P1 on the grounds of worse ride quality and a slower transmission.

That leaves the P1, with a $US1.15 million price tag, the champion. Well played, McLaren.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.