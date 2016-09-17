Here's when ex-'Top Gear' host Jeremy Clarkson's new show will premiere on Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Video James May (L), Jeremy Clarkson (C), Richard Hammond.

On Friday, Amazon Prime finally revealed the official premiere date for Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May’s new car show.

Called “The Grand Tour”, the new show is slated to debut on November 18 via Amazon Prime’s instant video platform.

Amazon also released a teaser trailer to go along with the premiere date announcement — giving viewers a brief glimpse at what’s to come in the new season.

The trio, who reached stardom as the host of the BBC’s Emmy Award-winning “Top Gear”, can be seen up to their old tricks behind the wheel of million-dollar hyper cars, exotic sports cars, and even a trio of dune buggies.

It’s unclear if Amazon will release the show by individual episodes or if the complete first season will be available in November.

In March of 2015, Clarkson was dismissed from the BBC after he punched a producer for not being able to obtain a hot steak dinner.

Hammond, May, and long-time “Top Gear” executive producer Andy Wilman voluntary left the BBC following Clarkson’s exit.

In April 2015, Clarkson, Hammond, May, and Wilman signed a three-year deal with Amazon Prime to produce the new car show worth as much as $250 million.

Prior to their departure from the BBC, the trio of exiled hosts helped transform “Top Gear” from a struggling automotive news show to an entertainment juggernaut with more than 350 million weekly viewers.

Check out “The Grand Tour” trailer:

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

