Here's how 'Top Gear' host Jeremy Clarkson and Piers Morgan ended their decade-long feud

REUTERS Clarkson (front) with Morgan (back) on the last flight of the Concorde

For more than a decade, “Top Gear’s” bombastic host Jeremy Clarkson and controversial TV personality Piers Morgan have been engaged in a brutal and entertaining feud.

Clarkson is currently awaiting a judgment about his future — he got into a “fracas” with a “Top Gear” producer, which the BBC is investigating. A decision over whether he will stay or go as a host is expected this week.

But this past Saturday, an unexpected voice of support surfaced.

In his Daily Mail column, Morgan himself revealed that the combative duo had declared a truce after a “five-hour long drinking session at a pub” last summer.

According to Morgan, Clarkson initiated the the peacemaking process by sending the fired-CNN host an early morning text message requesting that they “end it.”

At the pub, the “Top Gear” host told Morgan:

I’m going through a difficult divorce, my first ex-wife has also came out of the woodwork to give me hell, I’m smoking too much, drinking too much, my back hurts, I’m all over the papers with this N-word scandal, I’m at war with my BBC bosses, and my mother has just died. I simply don’t have the energy for you any more.

Graciously, Morgan replied by telling Clarkson that he was glad the feud was coming to an end because he had run out of “vile epithets” to direct at arch-nemesis, as well as ways to call Clarkson “fat and useless.”

The feud began more than a decade ago when Morgan — then the editor of the Daily Mirror — published compromising photos of Clarkson with a female BBC executive who was not his wife.

In 2003, the feud reached a boiling point after Clarkson threatened Morgan with physical violence and threw a glass of water on him onboard the last flight of the Concorde.

A year later, Clarkson carried out his threat and punched Morgan three times in the head at the National Press Awards, causing him to bleed profusely. Morgan still carries a scar on his temple from the incident, while Clarkson suffered a broken finger.

At the end of the their extended drinking session, Morgan revealed that Clarkson’s daughter Emily showed up in time to find the besotted pair and take a photo. Morgan then got his son, a “Top Gear” fanatic, on the phone and introduced Clarkson as his “new best friend.”

In his column, Morgan wrote in support of his former sworn enemy, now friend, Clarkson,

I sensed that Jeremy’s just like pretty much every other 50-something in life; angst-ridden from damaged relationships, grieving loved ones, irritated by work-related issues, and battling inner demons.

While the much-maligned Morgan asked his readers to avoid pitying the “Top Gear” star, he did ask then to empathise with Clarkson, with the hope that Jeremy can sort out his life.

