The top free apps of 2016, according to Apple

Apple’s list of the 10 most downloaded free apps of 2016 is a great place to start if you just got a new iPhone or iPad, and want to make sure you’ve got the apps all your friends probably already have.

One note — Apple published its list in early December, so the smash hit Super Mario Run wasn’t included in Apple’s list.

Facebook and Google dominate Apple’s own list of the most downloaded apps of 2016. If not for Snapchat and Pokémon Go, Facebook would have the three most downloaded iPhone apps.

Check out the full list below:

Snapchat iTunes Free. Download from iTunes here. Facebook Messenger iTunes Free. Download from iTunes here. Pokémon GO iTunes Free with in-app purchases. Download from iTunes here. Instagram iTunes Free. Download from iTunes here. Facebook iTunes Free. Download from iTunes here. YouTube iTunes Free. Download from iTunes here. Google Maps iTunes Free. Download from iTunes here. Pandora iTunes Free with in-app purchases. Download from iTunes here. Netflix iTunes Free, but requires a subscription. Download from iTunes here. Spotify Music iTunes Free, with in-app purchases. Download from iTunes here.

