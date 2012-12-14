The Top 10 Free Apps Of The Year, According To Apple

As it does each year, Apple released its picks and rankings of the year’s best apps.One category stands out to us, however–the most popular free apps.

Why not see what kinds of widely used apps you can get your mitts on without paying a thing at all?

Check out the rankings below.

#10 Pinterest

The hugely hyped pinboard service's app lets you update your boards and check out other people's collections as well.

#9 Twitter

Share your bursts of thought, 140 characters at a time.

#8 Facebook Messenger

This is Facebook's all-in-one communications app. Send messages and chats to stay in touch with your friends.

#7 Flashlight

It turns your phone's LED flash into a pretty handy flashlight. Seems pretty useful for finding your keys in the dark.

#6 Pandora

The custom radio station app that stitches together songs based on what it knows you like also ranks here.

#5 Temple Run

It's a coin-collecting, jumping-and-sliding running game that was incredibly popular this year.

#4 YouTube

The definitive destination for online video.

#3 Draw Something

This app made headlines when OMGPOP sold it to Zynga for $180 million earlier this year. It's a hugely popular game akin to Pictionary except you can play it over the internet.

#2 Facebook

It's the most popular social network in the world, so it obviously has a huge pull in the App Store.

#1 Instagram

Recently acquired by Facebook, your favourite photo-filtering app is an obvious first-place pick for the most popular free app of the year.

