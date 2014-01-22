The Top 5 Times Someone Called Out Fox News On Fox News

Fox News doesn’t have the best reputation for accuracy — and more than one guest has called them on it.

This weekend, Media Matters, a non-profit progressive research and information center, posted a YouTube video ranking the five most memorable segments when a Fox News guest debunked the network.

5. On Youth Marijuana Use: Carl Hart, associate professor of psychology and psychiatry at Columbia University

During his interview, Hart said only 22% of 12th graders had “recently” smoked marijuana. Bill O’Reilly less than politely disagreed on the figure, saying Hart should “take it up with the National Institutes of Health.”

“I am a council member on the National Institutes of Health. Your number is wrong. I’m telling you it’s 22%,” Hart rebuked.

4. On Religious Ignorance: Reza Aslan, religious scholar and writer

Aslan appeared on Fox to discuss his new book, “Zealot: The Life and Times of Jesus of Nazareth.” But the conversation quickly turned to why he, a Muslim, would ever want to write about Christianity.

“Well, to be clear,” Aslan said, clearly shocked, “I am a scholar of religions with four degrees, including one in the New Testament, and fluency in Biblical Greek, who has been studying the origins of Christianity for two decades, who also just happens to be a Muslim. It’s not that I’m just some Muslim writing about Jesus. I am an expert with a PhD in the history of religions.”

Unfortunately, the interrogation did not stop there.

3. On Voter I.D. Laws: Gen. Colin Powell, former Secretary of State

“I want to see a Republican party, rather than restricting the days and hours you can vote, a Republican party that says, ‘We want everybody to vote, and we’re gonna give you a reason to vote for us,'” Powell said.

The host argued, however, that people “should be able to prove who [they] are before casting a ballot.”

“No,” Powell came back, “you should be able to prove who you are when you register to vote.

But what about fraud?!

“I have not seen any study that says fraud is a problem of such significance that these kinds of procedures should be in place,” Powell said.

2. On Climate Change: Bill Nye, “Science Guy”

When Bill Nye appeared on Fox News to discuss volcanoes found on the moon, the host made a totally illogical reference to global warming. He implied that since we haven’t burned fossil fuels on the moon, volcanoes on Earth shouldn’t indicate climate change.

Nye closed his eyes momentarily and then answered.

“Uh, no, volcanoes are not connected to the burning of fossil fuels. They’re connected with mining. But the big thing for us, on my side of this thing, is the science is true …. So when you say to yourself, ‘I’m going to ignore all the evidence of climate change,’ you’re saying, ‘I’m going to ignore the best ideas anyone has ever had.'”

1. On Fox’s Coverage of Benghazi: Tom Ricks, journalist

Ricks appeared on Fox to promote his new book “The Generals.” And the conversation naturally turned to a relevant news item: the attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi.

The Pulitzer Prize winning-journalist claimed that Fox “hyped” the story. But the host fired back, asking how four people dead constituted a “hype.”

“How many security contractors died in Iraq. Do you know?” Ricks asked.

The host didn’t.

“Nobody does because nobody cared. We know that several hundred died, but there was never an official count done …. I think the emphasis on Benghazi has been extremely political partly because Fox was acting as a wing of the Republican party,” Ricks concluded.

Watch the full video here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.