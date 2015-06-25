The top 10 food brands for millennials

Millennials are set to become the largest group of consumers in America.

Ad agency Moosylvania asked 1,500 millennials — defined as 20 to 35-year-olds — to vote for their favourite brands.

The results show which food brands dominate among this subset.

7. Hershey's Headquarters: Hershey, Pennsylvania % change in votes from last year's ranking: 6% Why it's hot: Hershey's has dropped artificial colourings from its chocolate. 'We are committed to making our products using ingredients that are simple and easy-to-understand, like fresh milk from local farms, roasted California almonds, cocoa beans and sugar -- ingredients you recognise, know and trust,' the company said in a news release. 6. Nestle Headquarters: Vevey, Vaud Switzerland % change in votes from last year's ranking: 260% Why it's hot: Nestle is also jumping on the natural ingredients bandwagon. The company has committed to removing artificial flavours and FDA-certified colours, like Red 40 and Yellow 5, from all of its chocolate candy products. 5. Oreo Headquarters: Deerfield, Illinois % change in votes from last year's ranking: New to list Why it's hot: Oreo's brand has classic appeal. However, the company has managed to stay current by offering limited-time flavours like S'mores. This has helped to spark a discussion on social media. 4. Starbucks Headquarters: Seattle, Washington % change in votes from last year's ranking: 1% Why it's hot: Starbucks has been expanding its menu to include more food options such as sandwiches and salads. It has also added drive-thrus to many locations. 'Starbucks is virtually the only large incumbent that can offer millennial parents the convenience of a (fast food chain) and food they would not feel guilty/embarrassed to feed to their kids,' Goldman Sachs' analysts write. 3. Pizza Hut Headquarters: Wichita, Kansas % change in votes from last year's ranking: new to list Why it's hot: In November, Pizza Hut called the millennial-focused 'Flavours of Now' campaign the biggest makeover in company history. After considering what millennials would want, Pizza Hut added new crusts in flavours like Honey Sriracha and Ginger Boom Boom. 2. McDonald's Headquarters: Oak Brook, Illinois % change in votes from last year's ranking: 14% Why it's hot: McDonald's is still the most visited restaurant for the millennial demographic, according to analysts at Morgan Stanley. The brand has been introducing more fresh ingredients and customisable burgers to compete with fast casual brands. 1. Pepsi Headquarters: Purchase, New York % change in votes from last year's ranking: 90% Why it's hot: While Pepsi is primarily known as a beverage company, it also owns food companies like Lay's potato chips, Quaker Oats, and Doritos. The brand has been releasing more millennial-friendly foods like protein bars, kettle chips, and granola.

