Americans Freaking Out Over Air Delays

Lawrence Delevingne
TWEET PLANE DELAY

Flights across the country have been delayed this morning because of a computer glitch in Atlanta.

The computer outage started at 5:10 a.m. EST and service was restored at 8:22 a.m. EST, according to CNN.

But people are still stuck in the airtport. And extra time and frustration means one thing today: angry tweets.

SEE THE TOP FLIGHT DELAY TWITTER UPDATES>>>

No iPod? Disaster

Lawdy lawd

Fingers crossed

3:40 AM -- Ouch

Blame Washington!

Oh, Atlanta

Not now!

#Whack

Others make it worse

A silver lining

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.