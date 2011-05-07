Top Five Video Games For Every Portable System

Finding the best games for Nintendo’s 3DS is easy because the system debuted a little over a month ago.



Selecting the greatest hits for older handhelds, though, can be a tough process. Most portables have a huge library, and it’s hard separating the gems from the garbage, especially with an import system. We purchased a WonderSwan colour from Japan a few years ago and didn’t know where to begin.

That said, we’re here to help. If you just bought a handheld system or hope to buy one in the future, this list includes the five best games for every western platform. Yes, even The Game.com.

Without further ado…

Nintendo 3DS

Super Street Fighter IV 3D Edition

–Super Street Fighter IV 3D Edition

-Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Shadow Wars

–Ridge Racer 3D

–Pilotwings Resort

-Nintendogs + Cats

Nintendo DS

New Super Mario Bros.-Mario Kart DS

-Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story

–Advance Wars: Dual Strike

–Mario Kart DS

–The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass

PlayStation Portable

Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker-God of War: Ghost of Sparta

–Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker

-Valkyria Chronicles II

-Shin Megami Tensei: Persona 3 Portable

–Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars

Game Boy Advance

Metroid Fusion

–Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga

–The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap

–Advance Wars

–Metroid Fusion

–Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3

iPhone/iPad

Angry Birds Seasons-Angry Birds Seasons/Angry Birds Seasons HD

–Real Racing 2/Real Racing 2 HD

-Flight Control/Flight Control HD

–Infinity Blade

–Cut the Rope/Cut the Rope HD

Game Boy colour

The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages

-Metal Gear Solid

-Super Mario Bros. Deluxe

-Mario Tennis

-The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages and Oracle of Seasons

-Wario Land 3

Game Boy

Donkey Kong

-The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

-Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins

-Tetris

-Pokemon Red and Blue

-Donkey Kong

Android

Game Dev Story

-Angry Birds Seasons

-Flight Control

-Game Dev Story

-Doodle Jump

-Robo defence

Windows Phone 7

Bejeweled Live

-de Blob: Revolution

-ilomilo

-Max and the Magic Marker

-Carneyvale Showtime

-Bejeweled Live

BlackBerry (based on ratings)

2010 DC

-2010 DC

-2945

-3D Tic Tac Toe

-Aces 3D Brick Breaker

-American (USA) Trivia

Cell Phone (you know, those things that came before smart phones)

-Doom RPG

-Tetris

-Super KO Boxing

-Ms. Pac-Man

-Chuck Norris: Bring on the Pain

Neo Geo Pocket colour

SNK vs. Capcom: Card Fighter’s Clash

-SNK vs. Capcom: Match of the Millennium

-SNK vs. Capcom: Card Fighter’s Clash (Capcom and SNK versions)

-Sonic the Hedgehog: Pocket Adventure

-The Last Blade

-King of Fighters R-2

N-Gage

Pathway to Glory

-Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory

-Colin McRae Rally 2005

-Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Jungle Storm

-Mile High Pinball

Game.Com (they’re all bad, but here you go)

Resident Evil 2

-Resident Evil 2

-Duke Nukem 3D

-Lights Out

-Fighters Megamix

-Jurassic Park

Game Gear

Sonic the Hedgehog: Triple Trouble

-Sonic the Hedgehog: Triple Trouble

-Shining Force: The Sword of Hajya

-Defenders of Oasis

-Shinobi II: The Silent Fury

-Sonic the Hedgehog Chaos

Lynx

Chip’s Challenge

-California Games

-Chip’s Challenge

-Todd’s Adventures in Slime World

-Klax

-Rygar

Turbo Express

Devil’s Crush

-Blazing Lazers

-Devil’s Crush (you may sub with Alien Crush)

-Bonk’s Revenge

-Military Madness

-Splatterhouse

[Editor’s Note: After much debate, we chose to nix Tiger Telematics’ Gizmondo (at least there’s Sticky Balls) and Tapwave’s Zodiac. The latter was known more for running emulators.]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.