Top Five Things WikiLeaks' Julian Assange Told 'Time' Magazine

Photo: espenmoe via flickr

Time Magazine’s Managing Editor Richard Stengel interviewed WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange via Skype yesterday, and the audio and transcript are up at the Time website.Here are our five favourite quotes from the interview:



“[T]his sort of nonsense about lives being put in jeopardy is trotted out every time a big military or intelligence organisation is exposed by the press.”

“I just noticed today Iran has agreed to nuclear talks. Maybe that’s coincidence or maybe it’s coming out of this process…”

“[T]his organisation in its four years of publishing history… has never caused an individual, as far as we can determine or as far anyone else can determine, to come to any sort of physical harm or to be wrongly imprisoned and so on. That is a record compared to the organisations that we are trying to expose who have literally been involved in the deaths of hundreds or thousands or, potentially over the course of many years, millions.”

“[T]he law is not what, not simply what, powerful people would want others to believe it is. The law is not what a general says it is. The law is not what Hillary Clinton says it is. The law is not what a bank says it is. The law, rather, is what the Supreme Court in [the] land in the end says it is…”

“[Hillary Clinton] should resign if it can be shown that she was responsible for ordering U.S. diplomatic figures to engage in espionage in the United Nations, in violation of the international covenants to which the U.S. has signed up.”

Click here to read the whole transcript >

