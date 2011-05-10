Top Five Randy Couture Greatest UFC Moments

It looks like we have seen the end of Randy Couture in the UFC after the knockout at UFC 129. It appears that the career of the King of MMA Upsets is over. That said, I wanted to take a quick look back at some of Randy Couture’s best fights and memorable moments.



While it has been a few years, Randy Couture has given fans some of UFC’s most memorable moments and upsets. The only fight Couture couldn’t win was timing as Couture’s prime came before UFC became the juggernaut it is today.

The irony in looking back at Couture’s UFC career is that as popular as he is today, he was never meant to be a superstar. Couture was regularly booked in fights to lose. If the UFC needed a sacrificial lamb for Tim Sylvia, Chuck Liddell, Vitor Belfort, or Kevin Randleman, they called Couture. Randy Couture was the last guy that the UFC ever expected to become an MMA superstar.

