Forget Matching Furniture: Here Are The 5 Hottest Home Design Trends For 2015

If you’re looking to decorate your home with some Ikea basics — stop right now.

Matching furniture and solid paints wall colours are apparently “soon-to-be forgotten” interior decorating fads, according to the interior design experts at Zillow Digs.

And you wouldn’t want your house to look completely untrendy, now would you?

But good news! The experts at Zillow Digs have also kindly announced with the five new interior decorating trends that will take 2015 by storm.

“Unexpected textures and an eclectic, modern vibe are about to find their way in 2015. Expect to see a more sophisticated look in 2015 that incorporates gold hardware, natural textures, and a subtle mid-century modern undertone,” writes Kerrie Kelly, a Zillow Digs design expert.

So what are these so-called “sophisticated” trends of 2015? Lets take a look.

1. Gold Fixtures

“In 2015, homeowners will no longer be limited to silver or stainless steel fixtures, and will feel free to mix and max finish colours, or go bold with all gold,” according to the Zillow Digs report.

So that means you can bling out your house exactly as you’ve always dreamed of doing in the new year. We think you should start with the bathroom — no sink is complete without a gold faucet.

And since it’s officially on-trend to mix finishes, you may want to consider a bronze-and-gold gryphon lamp fixture for your living room.

If you’re not quite sure exactly how to go with the whole gold design thing, you can take a cue from St. Petersburg’s Hermitage. They really nailed the trend in the boudoir room.

2. Cowhide

Without a doubt, there is nothing more “sophisticated” than the cowhide rug. Your apartment or house certainly won’t be complete without one.

“Cowhide is the ideal accent texture for 2015’s modern, yet approachable design aesthetic. Zillow Digs Designers say elements of cowhide will fight their pay into pillows, rugs, throw blankets, and even artwork this year,” according to the Zillow Digs report.

Just imagine how nice it would be to have a few guests over for a glass of wine in this living room:

Or perhaps you would rather keep the cowhide all to yourself? You can also get a few cowhide pillows, and even a cowhide throw to add “the ideal accent texture” that’s also an “approachable design.”

3. Wallpaper

“Wallpaper is coming back in a big way,” says Zillow Digs designer Jamie Backwith of Beckwith Interiors.

According to the experts at Zillow Digs, consumers should expect to see an increase in available colours and textures in home stores because everyone’s dying to spice up their wall game.

So say good-bye to those plain white walls in lieu of some bold light-blue mixed with yellow:

Or maybe even a deep purple and white flower combination:

But if you’re looking for something a tad more demure, perhaps something like this lime-green option is your best bet.

4. Blue Accent Colours

Blue will be the most popular accent colour for interior decorating, and — believe it or not — it also happens to be the perfect complement to Marsala, the 2015 Pantone Colour of the Year, according to the Zillow Digs designers.

“Pops of indigo blue or deep navy will become a stable in home design this year, as their deep natural hues become extra vibrant against warm earth tones like Marsala,” according to Zillow Digs home design expert, Kerrie Kelly.

If you’re not sure how you feel about the navy-accent trend, a pillow like this is a great way to dip your toes in.

If you want to go a bit bolder, blue chairs could add that perfect “pop” of blue in your room, like so:

And if you really want to take your decorating game to the next level, you should invest in a 2-in-1 navy blue and gold accent chair like this:

5. Modern/Mid-century Modern elements.

Last but not least, a throwback to modern design elements of the 1950s through the 1970s. So that couch you saw on that 1970s family-style sitcom is officially trendy today.

However, “while this trend will be popular, Zillow Digs experts advise homeowners to be careful when integrating into homes, as the trend is great for inspiration, but shouldn’t take over the house.”

Consequently, we think these are the best subtle ways to bring the 1970s to life in your home. First and foremost, a nice mustard and wood chair:

Or maybe this orange and printed combo chair — just the right accent to punch up your room a bit.

And if you want just a touch of mid-century sparkle, a funky mirror is the way to go.

So throw out that out-of-date matching furniture, and get ride of your solid painted wall colours. It’s time to bring one of these sophisticated, completely on-trend design staples to your home in the new year.

Happy decorating.

