9 fitness trends that were all the rage in the 2010s, from CrossFit to exergaming

Gero Breloer/AP CrossFit workouts aim to build ‘functional fitness,’ or strength in the type of movements you’d perform in everyday life.

Changes in culture and technology over the past 10 years have influenced how Americans exercise.

The 2010s saw the rise of high-intensity, competitive group workouts and sports like CrossFit, obstacle course racing, spinning, and more.

And innovations in fitness tech, including virtual reality, have changed how people exercise and made it easier to work out wherever they go or live.

These are the top fitness trends of the past 10 years.

CrossFit skyrocketed in popularity through the 2010s and is still going strong today.

Gero Breloer/AP People still like lifting heavy things.

CrossFit, known for its enthusiastic fans and full-body, strenuous workouts, started in 2000 as a lifestyle fitness brand.

Combining high-intensity interval training, or HIIT, with weight lifting, gymnastics, and other exercise styles, the rotating “workouts of the day” or WODs aim to build “functional fitness,” or strength in the type of movements you’d perform in everyday life.

CrossFit also prompted a strong community and spawned a series of elite athletic competitions called the CrossFit Games beginning in 2007. It now has more than 13,000 gyms in the U.S.

Obstacle course races have become a popular way for people to test their fitness or just bond with friends and family.

Flickr/DVIDSHUB There will be mud.

From 5K mud runs to marathon-length willpower tests, obstacle course racing has taken off in a huge way since 2010 thanks to companies like Tough Mudder, Spartan Race, Rugged Maniac, and more.

Partipants pay a fee to tackle a race course that will require them to climb over barriers, crawl under barbed wire, navigate mud-filled trenches, and other challenges of physical and mental strength.

Often, the courses are done with a team, to build camaraderie between colleagues, friends, or family. There’s also a competitive element, as with other racing events, with challengers striving to keep a fast pace while navigating obstacles to net the best overall time.

According to data from Obstacle Racing Media, the number of participants in those events climbed sharply in the early 2010s, and after a slight decline around 2016, increased and leveled off to a robust following today.

Tough Mudder alone boasts more than 5 million participants since its founding.

Barefoot running has taken the oldest human sport back to basics.

Thomas_EyeDesign/Getty Images Runners are getting back to their ancient roots through direct foot-to-ground contact.

Alongside controversies about the latest high-tech running shoes, a major trend of the past decade took exactly the opposite approach, eschewing any form of footwear altogether.

Some companies capitalised on this trend and, counterintuitively, developed even more specialised footwear designed to closely mimic the experience of your feet directly on the ground, minus the pain of debris digging into your bare skin.

Advocates say running barefoot is more efficient and reduces the risk of chronic injuries for frequent runners, claiming that ankle strain and plantar fasciitis, or heel pain, are caused by the unnatural repetitive impact of running in shoes.

However, the science behind this is mixed. Research has found that barefoot runners tend to land with their weight on a slightly different part of the foot, compared with those in shoes. That can reduce the risk of some stress injuries, but potentially increase your chances of hurting yourself in other ways, like by straining your calf or getting cuts and bruises on your feet.

Many variables, including your running style, speed, and distance, can influence how exercising shoe-less affects your body.

The boutique fitness industry continues to grow.

Getty/Caiaimage/Sam Edwards Boutique gyms are growing much faster than big-box facilities.

Expensive gym memberships have grown more than 121% over the past decade, as people of all ages flock to fancy new studios, often with creative group fitness offerings designed for maximum fun, results, and motivation.

While big-box gyms are still a strong part of the $US30 billion fitness industry, boutique gyms are catching up, with membership growing 121% from 2013 to 2017, compared to just 15% at traditional gyms, according to data from Fitt.

In the luxury fitness space, top-dollar brands like Manhattan’s Performix House are designed for exclusivity, starting at $US900 per month.

Improvements to virtual reality this decade have made exercise and gaming a natural fit.

Oculus VR Are you playing a game or working out?

Coming off the success of the Wii Fit (and interactive gaming console users stand on to measure balance, weight, and more) in during 2007 to 2009, the gamification of exercise skyrocketed into the mainstream throughout the 2010s, with people comparing scores on their workouts, earning collectible items, and sweating to whimsical cartoon adventures.

Consoles like the XBox Kinect, Wii Fit U, and, most recently, the Nintendo Switch Ring Fit have merged video games with real-world movement.

But the trend isn’t limited to gamers. Mobile phone apps like Zombies, Run!, Ingress, and Pokémon GO! have used augmented reality (elements of virtual reality superimposed in the real world via camera) to bring exercise games with you wherever you go.

And as full-on virtual reality develops further, we’re likely to see the trend continue to grow. Systems like Playstation VR and Oculus Rift have already started to bring in workouts like boxing and cardio to the next generation of games.

Pole fitness has become increasingly mainstream and less stigmatised.

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images Pole fitness challenges participants with upside down and midair manoeuvres.

Once stigmatised for its connections with sex work, pole fitness has become more recognised for the intense core strength and physical skill it takes to accomplish those gravity-defying performances.

It’s now become both a competitive and recreational sport for everyone from young professionals looking for a creative outlet, to mums looking to get back in shape, to bachelorette parties and other groups seeking a fun, challenging bonding experience.

This year, pole fitness even went Hollywood after Jennifer Lopez shared her extensive training leading up to her role in “Hustlers.”

The number of competitors at the World Pole Sports Championship grew from 43 athletes from 14 countries in 2012 to 229 athletes from 36 countries in 2017. It’s even been considered as an event in an upcoming Olympics.

Boxing-inspired workouts have turned the brutal fight sport into a killer workout.

Getty Images / Anthony Kwan Boxing is an engaging, full-body workout that’s now available in old-school fight clubs and big-box gyms alike.

Boxing has a long, bloody history in America as a fight sport, but it’s moved beyond the ring and into the fitness studio as more people discover its benefits as an intensive, full-body workout.

Boxing drills, which require you to punch, dodge, and weave around an opponent (whether a person or a heavy bag), work your core and other muscle groups while keeping your heart rate up, making it ideal for people looking to get in shape quickly or to challenge their already honed athleticism.

According to available data, the boxing fitness industry has grown by 2% over the past five years, netting a total of $US1.2 billion by the end of 2018.

It’s also been lauded for building impressive physiques for celebrities like Halle Berry, Kourtney Kardashian, and Victoria’s Secret models.

Zumba, the original dance fitness craze, has continued to grow.

Facebook Zumba uses rhythm and dance to make vigorous cardio workouts engaging and camaraderie-building.

Zumba first appeared in 1998, and since then, it’s transitioned from being DVD-only to having in-studio dance parties to offering instructor certification courses that inspire people to lead Zumba classes of their own.

It’s even expanded into the digital space, with Zumba dance games on Wii, Xbox 360, and Nintendo Switch.

Zumba is currently offered at more than 200,000 locations, and its fan base (many of whom are millennial mums) is notoriously loyal, which means that even as other, newer fitness fads come into the market, the original dance craze is likely to keep the party going.

Spin classes are now ubiquitous, at home or at the gym.

Shutterstock The popularity of group indoor cycling has made ‘spin’ a household term.

Thanks to luxury big-name brands like SoulCycle, bicycling in place is not only good exercise but also chic. Enthusiastic instructors, high-energy music, and nightclub ambience in the studio have turned spin classes into a party-like atmosphere.

And outside the gym, at-home exerbike specialist Peloton (which has over a million users) has made the trend so hot, people are willing to shell out big money to have access to equipment and live-streamed classes on demand.

As the tech behind stationary bikes becomes more advanced, it also incorporates aspects of competition and gaming, with live leaderboards so spinners can track their progress against others in real time.

Spin has combined elements of nearly every other successful workout trend into one, suggesting it’s only going to pick up more speed going into 2020.



