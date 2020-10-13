Seeking nominations for the top experts in financial public relations

Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

Corporations are feeling the squeeze as the economy suffers under the weight of the coronavirus pandemic, meaning every piece of financial information released is an essential form of communication.

Business Insider is planning to publish a list of the financial public relations experts with a track record of success working on high-profile assignments.

We want to hear which PR firms and their top financial PR executives brands are scrambling to hire to support them through the coronavirus and other financial crises.

The coronavirus pandemic has squeezed revenue streams at corporations, pressuring companies to inform investors, customers, suppliers, and the public how they’re responding to the crisis.

The outbreak has ramped up shareholder activism as investors scrutinize companies’ leadership teams, unravelled mergers and acquisition plans, and delayed IPOs.

This combination of factors makes every piece of financial information released by a company an essential form of communication that requires a seasoned financial public relations hand.

Business Insider is planning to publish a list for the top financial PR pros who are helping corporations spin their financial story, and we’re looking for your nominations here.

We want to hear which PR firms and their top financial PR executives a brand hires to support them through the coronavirus crisis.

This list will be based on nominations, publicly available information, and our own original reporting. The financial PR pros who are included on this list will have prominent clients, high-profile assignments, and a history of results.

For reference, here are some other examples of similar lists, like the 27 most influential fixers and the 18 top crisis wranglers.

Submit your nominations for the top financial PR pros through the form below by October 18. We plan to publish this list in the coming weeks.

