Here's what you need to know about the top finance unicorns

Citi just released a new GPS report with insight on how technology is disrupting the finance industry.

But what are the biggest names in financial tech?

Here’s a list of the top 20 fintech “unicorns,” or private companies valued at $1 billion or higher:

The top two companies, Ant Financial and Lufax, are based in China. Valuation-wise, their in a league of their own.

Ant Financial, valued at $45-$50 billion, is Alibaba’s online payments and finance affiliate.

It targets “small and micro enterprises” as well as individual consumers, according to the report. It operates Alipay, which is the Chinese equivalent of Paypal, according to the report. It also operates:

Alipay Wallet, a digital wallet for Alipay and other P2P payments

Yu’e Bao, China’s largest money market

Zhao Cai Bao, a personal loan platform

Ant Micro Loan, a loan platform for small and medium enterprises

Sesame Credit, a credit ratings provider

Ant Financial also owns a significant stake in India’s largest digital wallet, PayTM, according to the report.

Lufax offers various financial products, including wealth managementa and fund distribution, according to the report. It raised $1.2 billion at a $19 billion valuation in January.

