These are the Wall Street stories our readers loved in 2020

What a year.

That’s probably the best way to sum up 2020, which was an absolute whirlwind.

And while most of us will be happy to close the book on what has been a difficult and trying year, we’d like to take a look back at some of our top stories from the past 12 months.

Below you’ll find some of our best work, from in-depth profiles of big personalities to deep-dive investigative pieces on widespread power struggles at the highest of levels.

Before the pandemic and the craziness that ensued, one the most talked about topics on Wall Street was SoftBank. Dakin Campbell takes you inside the man in charge, Masayoshi Son, with this deep dive in which he spoke to more than a dozen insiders.Read more here.

Few hedge fund managers have had a run like Dan Sundheim and his fund, D1 Capital. Bradley Saacks and Alex Morrell take you inside the world of the former chief investment officer of Viking Global, who has a stake in the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets and a high-profile art collection.Check it out here.

Wall Street culture has evolved a lot over the years, but in some places it is still very much the same from decades ago. Nicole Einbinder and Rebecca Ungarino uncovered some startling revelations of what it was like to work at BTIG.Read more here.

In the world of private equity, few have risen quicker, or higher, than Egon Durban, co-CEO of Silver Lake Partners.Dakin Campbell and Casey Sullivan spoke to 40 insiders to fully map out Durban’s career and what lies ahead.Read more here.

Nothing like some good drama at one of the most powerful law firms in the world. Casey Sullivan and Meghan Morris take you inside Boies Schiller Flexner and the more than 30 partners that exited the firm over the course of six months.Read more here.

Goldman Sachs has spent plenty of time in recent years trying to rebrand itself away from its cutthroat roots.Ram Sundaram, however, is a throwback to the bank’s old persona, according to multiple people Dakin Campbell spoke with to source this deeply reported story.Read it all here.

One of the biggest breakups in the world of PE this year came out Vista Equity Partners between founder Robert Smith and departing president Brian Sheth. Dakin Campbell and Casey Sullivan bring you inside the negotiations between the two sides in the lead up to Sheth’s eventual departure.Read more here.

Here’s a great inside look at how a data-science team at Coatue Management run by a young up-and-comer completely fell apart thanks to a hectic work environment.Alex Morrell and Bradley Saacks break down the fall of Coatue’s quant fund.Read more here.

Over the course of less 10 days, high-profile fintech Brex went from announcing $US150 million in funding to cutting 17% of its staff. I wrote about the lead up to both events, talking to insiders at the company about the culture of the fast-growing company.Read more here.

Take a peak at the future of fintech. Shannen Balogh and I outlined 38 of the hottest early-stage B2B fintechs in the US, as recommended by investors.Check out the list here.

We’ll end on a high note, looking toward the future. Meet the top young talent on Wall Street, from hedge funds to banks and even cryptocurrency investors.Read the full list here.

