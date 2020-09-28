The future of malls — Girls Who Invest CEO — Palantir's arrival to the public markets

Reuters/Brendan McDermid

Big news to keep an eye on this week is Palantir, the secretive technology firm, making its appearance on the public markets. The startup is expected to hold its direct listing on September 30 and aiming for a $US22 billion valuation, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Brookfield Property Partners, which manages mall and retail properties around the world, held its investor-day presentation on Thursday. Alex Nicoll has a look at what executives are thinking about.

In short, a big part of the strategy is creating “mini cities,” which will be a mix of retail and residential properties.

Speaking of commercial real estate, here's the latest from Daniel Geiger on details about Facebook's new lease in New York. Facebook got a discount for its new digs.

Reed Alexander got a chance to chat with the new CEO of Girls Who Invest. Katherine Jollen Colsher, a former managing director at Goldman Sachs, explained her plans for the nonprofit that's looking to enhance the role of women at asset managers by working with industry giants like Blackstone, BlackRock, and Invesco.

Odd lots:



Caesars, Apollo Make Takeover Approaches for U.K. Bookmaker William Hill (WSJ)

New York’s top judge is sticking with an online bar exam even as complaints of tech issues mount and other states let law grads skip the test and still practice law (BI)

