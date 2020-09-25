PE recruiting on pause — Wells CEO's history of hiring — Accenture's outlook

AP Photo/Mark Lennihan The business community turns to crisis PR shops for help during the coronavirus pandemic.

New US jobless claims are back on the rise again. The latest report (870,000) was above the consensus economist estimate (840,000). However, the aggregate sum of Americans receiving unemployment benefits is still down from the previous period.

Recruiting in private equity has gotten aggressive. In recent years, young analysts at investment banks would only have been on the job for a few weeks before PE recruiters came calling.

This year, however, is different. With so much up in the air, headhunters and private-equity firms have called a cease fire, so to speak, on going after young talent.

I’ve talked a lot about the comments from Charlie Scharf, Wells Fargo’s CEO, on recruiting and hiring Black talent.Here’s a great analysis piece from Rebecca Ungarino detailing how since Scharf arrived at Wells in October 2019 he has had a chance to reshape senior management, filling eight executive positions during his tenure. In the end, the majority of new hires to his senior leadership team have been white men he worked with at JPMorgan.Read the entire story here.

Consultants have been hit hard by the coronavirus, as companies impacted by the pandemic have cut budgets that could be allocated toward their services. Samantha Stokes has the latest from Accenture’s earnings call on what the road ahead looks like. Read more here.

