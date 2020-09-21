Snowflake's bankers — Wall Street's big fintech bets — Inside Apollo's impact-investing team

NYSE

We lost a legend in Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday, the latest bit of bad news in what has been a difficult 2020. Here’s an opion piece she wrote for The New York Times back in 2016 that’s worth a read.

Snowflake’s IPO was the talk of the town last week.

And while the startup’s IPO was the largest ever for a software company, it still seemingly left money on the table.

The opening price was more than double what it was set at for an IPO, leaving some to question how there was such a divide between the price set by bankers and how the markets reacted.

Meghan Morris and Dakin Campbell have some interesting insight into the big divide between the two sides.

Click here to read the full story.

Commercial real-estate is a bit of a mess. But sometimes that makes for great investing opportunities. Daniel Geiger spoke to five folks looking to do exactly that. Click here to read what they have to say.

Get an inside look at a new team focused on impact investing at Apollo Global Management. Casey Sullivan spoke to three executives at Apollo about how the private-equity giant is going to approach the space. Click here for all the details.

BlackRock’s chief executive is happy with “how fast” the Wall Street giant is diversifying its ranks. Bradley Saacks has the details from a recent digital conference Larry Fink spoke at. Read the full story here.

Big banks love to invest in fintechs. Shannen Balogh looked at data from CB Insights outlining all the investments three of the biggest â€” JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, and Citi â€” have made in the space this year. Check out the list here.

Reed Alexander took a look at the $US105 million in fees pocketed by the 10 banks underwriting Snowflake’s IPO. Take a look at who made what. Check out the full breakdown here.

Odd lots:

How Dentons, the world’s largest law firm, is using tech to boost its pro bono caseload by nearly 40% (BI)

Goldman Sachs, SpaceX, and the NBA are all counting on the same little-known startup to help get employees back to work (BI)

Shia LaBeouf smoked a joint and went shirtless for a charity table read with Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, and other A-listers (Insider)

WeWork CEO commits to paying each employee at least half of their annual bonus this year, saying its ‘more important’ to reward employees during challenging years than good years (BI)

