Citi's new wealth exec — Morgan Stanley's tech shakeup — Law firms cash in on SPACs

Happy Friday.

What a week. When I said things would pick up after Labour Day, I didn’t expect it to be this fast, but here we are.

There has been a lot going on at Citi over the past week. But lost in the shuffle of all the stories regarding its soon-to-be new chief executive is the fact the firm recently created a new top wealth management role in its US consumer bank.

Rebecca Ungarino has a great piece looking at the role, who was tapped to fill it (former Bank of America wealth executive David Poole), and what it means for Citi and the broader industry.

We've talked before about how hot SPACs are right now. But who's getting paid? Jack Newsham has a great look at elite firms looking to get in on the action.

Here's a scoop from me on some promotions at Morgan Stanley's tech and operations team. The promotions are an indication of the ongoing focus Wall Street has put on cybersecurity and fraud in recent years.

