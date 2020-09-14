The plan to save JCPenney — Fidelity salaries — Big 4 hiring plans

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Last week was an absolute whirlwind of big news, and that was only a four-day work week. I can only imagine what this week has in store for us.

Great scoop over the weekend out of Daniel Geiger regarding a possible new entrant into the plan to save JCPenney.

Authentic Brands Group, which is home to brands such as Nautica, Spyder, Vince Camuto, and Nine West, is in talks to join the planned rescue of JCPenney that is currently being led by Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property Group.

Daniel has all the details on the potential deal, and what it could mean for the future of JCPenney, the once-beloved department store that has fallen on hard times in recent years.

Who doesn’t like taking a peak into someone else’s pocket every once and a while? Alex Nicoll and Rebecca Ungarino take a look at salaries for Fidelity’s tech employees. Check out what engineers, analysts, and data scientists can expect to make at the asset manager.

Current MBA students future is very much in flux.Samantha Stokes spoke to some business school career counselors about what to expect as far as recruitment from the Big 4 consulting and accounting firms, which are typically a big-time landing spot for recent MBA grads.

Casey Sullivan took an inside look at private-equity giant The Carlyle Group’s investment in Grand Rounds, an online healthcare assistant. Read all the details about how the deal came together.

