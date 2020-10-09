Why Morgan Stanley wants Eaton Vance — Goldman's COVID testing plans — Newest hot spot in real estate

REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Happy Friday!

The big news of the day was Morgan Stanley announcing plans to acquire investment manager Eaton Vance for $US7 billion. We’ve got some great analysis on the news, so no point wasting any more time up here!

It’s been a big year for Morgan Stanley.

Less than eight months after announcing plans to acquire discount brokerage E-Trade for $US13 billion â€” and not even a week after closing the deal â€” the big bank has already pinpointed its next acquisition target: Eaton Vance.

Rebecca Ungarino has some great analysis on what acquiring a storied asset manager like Eaton Vance means for Morgan Stanley.

In short, it’s a move that indicates the bank’s desire to continue to differentiate its lines of revenue beyond the volatile business of sales and trading.

Click here to read the entire story.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Blake Dodge with a great scoop here on memo Goldman Sachs sent to employees detailing its reopening and testing strategy to get workers back in the office. Check out the entire note here.

Life sciences real estate â€” essentially space for pharmaceutical and biotech companies â€” is hotter than ever.Alex Nicoll analysed the current industry boom, speaking to eight experts about what it means for the larger real-estate market (hint: it’s still going to hurt).Click here for the full read.

Take a peak inside Harbour, a disaster preparedness app. Alex Nicoll spoke to Harbour CEO Dan Kessler, who gave us a tour of the app.Read the full story here.

Odd lots:

After expensing $US5,100 in Dior bags, SoulCycle’s CEO was suddenly out. Now, an executive exodus and a culture war threaten to send the company off a cliff. (BI)

At least 60 Coinbase employees are quitting after the CEO declared an ‘apolitical culture’ at the $US8 billion unicorn startup (BI)

A Corporate Sleuth Claims Squarepoint Capital Took Her Content. The Hedge Fund Is Threatening Action. What Actually Happened? (Institutional Investor)

A Columnist Makes Sense of Wall Street Like None Other (See Footnote) (NYT)

Vatican used charity funds to bet on Hertz credit derivatives (FT)

