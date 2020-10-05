D1's Daniel Sundheim — PE preps for November election — IB associates pay

Wikipedia

Welcome back.

If you’re not yet a subscriber, you can sign up here to get your daily dose of the stories dominating banking, business, and big deals.



We are also looking for nominations for our first-ever Rising Stars of Real Estate. Get all the details on how to apply here.



Like the newsletter? Hate the newsletter? Feel free to drop me a line at [email protected] or on Twitter @DanDeFrancesco.

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Not many people on Wall Street have had a run as good as Daniel Sundheim in recent years.

As founder and chief investment officer of D1 Capital Partners,Sundheim has had a string of big wins. D1’s public-equity portfolio, which launched about two years ago, is returning more than 78% after fees.

Bradley Saacks and Alex Morrell wrote this fantastic profile of Sundheim, talking to a dozen college classmates, coworkers, and people who’ve invested with him.

Click here to read the entire story.

As the US presidential election looms near, Wall Street is starting to take steps to protect itself from all potential outcomes. Casey Sullivan has a report on private-equity firms shedding assets in case Democratic nominee Joe Biden wins, which could lead to higher tax rates.Read the whole story here.

Crowdz

Pitch-deck alert! SMBs are in the spotlight. Crowdz is a startup aimed at helping them with cash flow by creating a marketplace for them to sell their invoices. Check out the deck used to raise its most recent investment.

Another pitch-deck alert! This one is Koala, which is a marketplace for timeshares. Alex Nicoll got the deck it used to raise its Series A.Check out the full deck here.

Find out how much investment-bank associates at the big banks are getting paid. Reed Alexander has user-submitted data from Wall Street Oasis on what the dealmakers are getting paid in bonus and base salary.Check out the figures here.

You’ve already seen who our rising stars are. Now hear the advice they hold near and dear to their hearts. Here’s some tips that have stuck with the hottest up-and-comers on Wall Street.

Odd lots:

Remote work has shaken up energy costs for office landlords and employees. Here’s a look at why both are paying more and how one provider is working with corporates to offset workers’ higher electricity bills. (BI)

Litigation funding startup Legalist is seeing a boom in demand to back lawsuits â€” and is hoping to attract hundreds of millions of dollars from investors to keep up with the need (BI)

Trian Takes Stakes in Invesco, Janus Henderson With Eye on Deals (WSJ)

Jeffree Star accusers say the makeup mogul has a history of sexual assault, physical violence, and hush-money offers (Insider)

A doctor who has been intermittent fasting for years said he quit because his new study showed it has little benefit for health or weight loss (Insider)

An incident known as ‘bathroomgate’ left some Coinbase employees feeling ‘targeted,’ say former workers. It’s the kind of fight CEO Brian Armstrong wants to avoid. (BI)

The Short Tenure and Abrupt Ouster of Banking’s Sole Black C.E.O. (WSJ)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.